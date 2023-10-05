National Ready Mixed Concrete Association Award Winners Include Concrete Supply Company, Dolese, & Preferred Materials
Sysdyne Technologies’ Customers Recognized for Quality, Customer Service, and Environmental Excellence.STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, was honored to attend NRMCA’s annual awards ceremony held during their annual convention, ConcreteWorks 2023, at The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The Excellence in Quality Awards program recognized 21 producer members who demonstrated that they follow and exceed quality management and customer service principles over a broad range of activities, from materials and production facility management to concrete quality control. Sysdyne is proud to be a key technology partner for producer award recipients Concrete Supply Company, Dolese Bros. Co., and Preferred Materials.
“We are delighted that these award winners have selected Sysdyne as their preferred technology partner for mission critical operations,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies. “My sincerest congratulations go to all the people at Concrete Supply, Dolese, and Preferred Materials. I look forward to our continued collaboration aligned around our shared values of innovation and being leaders in the ready-mix concrete industry.”
Dolese Bros. Co. was further honored with a Commitment to Environmental Excellence Award in recognition for outstanding contributions to protecting the environment and maintaining sound management practices in their operations. The program salutes companies that have not only met, but surpassed governmental compliance measures and demonstrated a commitment to environmental excellence through plant and staff investment.
Alan White, Senior IT Director at Dolese, sat down with us to discuss his take on converting Dolese’s legacy, on-premise systems to twenty-first-century, cloud-native software, alongside his broader thoughts on the evolution of technology in the ready-mix concrete industry. “Data has been a historically focused thing. Tell me what has happened in the past,” stated White during the interview. “Now I think what’s more interesting is how we go about using real-time data to tell me what’s happening right now, and tell me what’s going to happen in the future. That’s where it gets interesting.”
