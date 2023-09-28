Dolese Bros. Co. Fully Live on Cloud-Native Dispatch and Delivery Management Solutions from Sysdyne Technologies
Selection of Sysdyne Supports Digitalization and Customer Experience Goals for DoleseSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, completes implementation of their ConcreteGO and iStrada solutions for Dolese Bros. Co., a premier ready-mix producer and heavy building materials supplier servicing Oklahoma and surrounding areas. Dolese was established in 1868 to furnish quarried rock for railroad construction. Their operations evolved to span multiple business lines, with over 1,000 people and 60 facilities today. Dolese is dedicated to service and quality, and to support this mission for their ready-mix operations, Dolese partnered with Sysdyne Technologies for their concrete Dispatch, GPS, and Delivery Management software.
“We are honored to have been selected as a technology partner of choice for Dolese in support of their digitalization goals,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies. “I’m delighted that our respective teams recently celebrated a timely and successful project completion for ConcreteGO and iStrada. We very much look forward to working together in the journey ahead with CloudBatch™, aligned around our shared values of innovation and being leaders in the ready-mix concrete industry.”
Alan White, Senior IT Director at Dolese, agreed to sit down for an interview to discuss his take on transitioning from legacy on-premise systems to modern cloud-native software, alongside his broader thoughts on the evolution of technology in the ready-mix concrete industry. “The push to move from systems into platforms, a software as a service model, was really a no brainer for us,” stated White. “You can run this from anywhere. You can look at it from anywhere. You do not need a connection to a central office to run it. All you need is an internet connection and a log in. And so that really spawned a, how do we go do that, can we go do that, conversation.”
The full interview with Alan White can be streamed on-demand here: https://sysdynetechnologies.com/news_or_event/sysdyne-technologies-sits-down-with-alan-white-at-dolese-bros-co/
Alan will be presenting at the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) annual convention, ConcreteWorks 2023, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee at The Gaylord Opryland from September 29th through October 3rd. His educational session is titled “Leading Change Thru Digital Transformation” held Sunday, October 1st at 2PM. Sysdyne Technologies is exhibiting at the event, and will feature ConcreteGO, iStrada, CloudBatch™, and SysdyneBI in booth #201.
More information about Sysdyne’s Product Portfolio is available here: https://sysdynetechnologies.com/solutions/
About Sysdyne
Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne’s innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.
