Farm to School Network Takes Root in Nebraska

News Release

October 5, 2023

The Nebraska Department of Education, Center for Rural Affairs, Nebraska Extension, Buy Fresh Buy Local, and No More Empty Pots are pleased to announce the establishment of the Farm to School Network in Nebraska. The network aims to increase access to fresh and nutritious foods in Nebraska schools and strengthen connections between local farmers, educators, and communities.

To build this network, a Network Development Committee and Advisory Committee will lead the process and guide stakeholders to create a strategic, collective action plan that will move farm to school forward in Nebraska. The Network Committees are made up of representatives from key organizations and institutions across the state and are focused on breaking down barriers standing in the way of implementing farm to school initiatives.

The Network Committees will begin the network building process with mapping community assets, phase one of the Nebraska Farm to School Network Timeline. Through this phase, they will collect information on existing farm to school activities in the state and establish a vision for the network.

All stakeholders interested in building a stronger and healthier food system in Nebraska may participate in upcoming virtual and in-person listening sessions. These listening sessions will take place from October 10th to 18th and provide a platform for sharing information about current farm to school activities and discussing the future vision for the network.

“Pillars to farm to school success in a state include partnerships, policies, and supportive programming. A network will support development of these initiatives,” said Sarah Smith, Nebraska Department of Education Farm to School Specialist and Project Director.

To register for the listening sessions or to learn more about the Nebraska Farm to School Network, please visit the Network’s webpage.