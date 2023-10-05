2024 AFFORDABLE CARE ACT FINAL RATES

The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) has approved the final 2024 premium rates for the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama. The rates will be effective on January 1, 2024. The three carriers in the Alabama individual market are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS), UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHC), and Celtic Insurance Company (CIC). On average, rates for BCBS increased 3.1 percent, rates for UHC decreased 15.1 percent, and rates for CIC increased 0.9 percent. The actual rates and the supporting material may be found by clicking on the links below.

Consumers with an insurance question may contact the Alabama Department of Insurance, Consumer Services Division, using the contact information below. The Department also maintains a Live Chat feature for consumers at our website at www.aldoi.gov.

ALDOI Consumer Services

Phone: 334-241-4141 or 1-800-433-3966

Email: ConsumerServices@insurance.alabama.gov

Fax: 334-956-7932

Live Chat: Available 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday: www.aldoi.gov.

Final Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies In the Individual Market Changes to be effective January 1, 2024

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change Blue Protect On and Off 2.3% Blue Standardized Bronze On and Off 3.2% Blue Saver Bronze On and Off 1.4% Blue HSA Bronze On and Off 3.0% Blue Saver Silver Off 5.3% Blue Saver Silver EPO On and Off 5.8% Blue Standardized Silver EPO On and Off 3.9% Blue Standardized Silver On and Off 3.9% Blue Secure Silver Off 2.5% Blue Cross Select Silver On and Off 2.5% Blue Value Silver On and Off 2.7% Blue Standardized Gold On and Off 7.6% Blue Cross Select Gold On and Off 5.3% Blue HSA Gold Off 4.8% Blue Value Gold On and Off 4.8%

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change UHC Bronze Essential On and Off -15.8% UHC Bronze Value On and Off -15.9% UHC Bronze Standard On and Off -13.2% UHC Bronze Value HSA On and Off -17.6% UHC Bronze Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded On and Off N/A - New UHC Silver Standard On and Off -17.0% UHC Silver Value On and Off -16.0% UHC Silver Advantage On and Off -15.3% UHC Silver Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded On and Off -16.2% UHC Silver Advantage+ On and Off N/A - New UHC Gold Value On and Off -17.8% UHC Gold Standard On and Off -15.2% UHC Gold Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded On and Off N/A - New UHC Gold Advantage+ On and Off -15.8%

Celtic Insurance Company Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change CMS Standard Expanded Bronze On and Off 0.6% Ambetter Everyday Bronze On and Off 0.7% CMS Standard Expanded Bronze (+ Vision + Adult Dental) On and Off N/A - New Ambetter Choice Bronze HSA On and Off -0.5% Ambetter Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 2.7% Ambetter Choice Bronze HSA + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 1.5% Ambetter Elite Bronze On and Off 0.9% Ambetter Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 4.8% CMS Standard Silver On and Off 0.7% Ambetter Clear Silver On and Off 1.2% Ambetter Focused Silver On and Off 2.0% Ambetter Everyday Silver On and Off 2.8% CMS Standard Silver (+ Vision + Adult Dental) On and Off N/A - New Ambetter Clear Silver + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 0.1% Ambetter Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 0.9% Ambetter Everyday Silver + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 1.6% CMS Standard Gold On and Off -0.4% CMS Standard Gold (+ Vision + Adult Dental) On and Off N/A - New

2024 Rates for Each Company:

Blue Cross Blue Shield Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/BCBSRates2024.pdf

Celtic Insurance Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/CelticRates2024.pdf

United Healthcare Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/UnitedHealthcareRates2024.pdf





2024 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company:

Blue Cross Blue Shield Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/BCBSActuarialMemo2024.pdf

Celtic Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/CelticActuarialMemo2024.pdf

United Healthcare Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/UnitedHealthcareActuarialMemo2024.pdf



