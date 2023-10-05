2024 AFFORDABLE CARE ACT FINAL RATES
The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) has approved the final 2024 premium rates for the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama. The rates will be effective on January 1, 2024. The three carriers in the Alabama individual market are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS), UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHC), and Celtic Insurance Company (CIC). On average, rates for BCBS increased 3.1 percent, rates for UHC decreased 15.1 percent, and rates for CIC increased 0.9 percent. The actual rates and the supporting material may be found by clicking on the links below.
Consumers with an insurance question may contact the Alabama Department of Insurance, Consumer Services Division, using the contact information below. The Department also maintains a Live Chat feature for consumers at our website at www.aldoi.gov. A representative will be happy to help answer your questions.
ALDOI Consumer Services
Phone: 334-241-4141 or 1-800-433-3966
Email: ConsumerServices@insurance.alabama.gov
Fax: 334-956-7932
Live Chat: Available 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday: www.aldoi.gov.
For more information, call the Alabama Department of Insurance at (334) 269-3550.
Final Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies
In the Individual Market
Changes to be effective January 1, 2024
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Plan
Sold on Exchange?
Rate Change
Blue Protect
On and Off
2.3%
Blue Standardized Bronze
On and Off
3.2%
Blue Saver Bronze
On and Off
1.4%
Blue HSA Bronze
On and Off
3.0%
Blue Saver Silver
Off
5.3%
Blue Saver Silver EPO
On and Off
5.8%
Blue Standardized Silver EPO
On and Off
3.9%
Blue Standardized Silver
On and Off
3.9%
Blue Secure Silver
Off
2.5%
Blue Cross Select Silver
On and Off
2.5%
Blue Value Silver
On and Off
2.7%
Blue Standardized Gold
On and Off
7.6%
Blue Cross Select Gold
On and Off
5.3%
Blue HSA Gold
Off
4.8%
Blue Value Gold
On and Off
4.8%
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
Plan
Sold on Exchange?
Rate Change
UHC Bronze Essential
On and Off
-15.8%
UHC Bronze Value
On and Off
-15.9%
UHC Bronze Standard
On and Off
-13.2%
UHC Bronze Value HSA
On and Off
-17.6%
UHC Bronze Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded
On and Off
N/A - New
UHC Silver Standard
On and Off
-17.0%
UHC Silver Value
On and Off
-16.0%
UHC Silver Advantage
On and Off
-15.3%
UHC Silver Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded
On and Off
-16.2%
UHC Silver Advantage+
On and Off
N/A - New
UHC Gold Value
On and Off
-17.8%
UHC Gold Standard
On and Off
-15.2%
UHC Gold Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded
On and Off
N/A - New
UHC Gold Advantage+
On and Off
-15.8%
Celtic Insurance Company
Plan
Sold on Exchange?
Rate Change
CMS Standard Expanded Bronze
On and Off
0.6%
Ambetter Everyday Bronze
On and Off
0.7%
CMS Standard Expanded Bronze (+ Vision + Adult Dental)
On and Off
N/A - New
Ambetter Choice Bronze HSA
On and Off
-0.5%
Ambetter Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
On and Off
2.7%
Ambetter Choice Bronze HSA + Vision + Adult Dental
On and Off
1.5%
Ambetter Elite Bronze
On and Off
0.9%
Ambetter Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
On and Off
4.8%
CMS Standard Silver
On and Off
0.7%
Ambetter Clear Silver
On and Off
1.2%
Ambetter Focused Silver
On and Off
2.0%
Ambetter Everyday Silver
On and Off
2.8%
CMS Standard Silver (+ Vision + Adult Dental)
On and Off
N/A - New
Ambetter Clear Silver + Vision + Adult Dental
On and Off
0.1%
Ambetter Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental
On and Off
0.9%
Ambetter Everyday Silver + Vision + Adult Dental
On and Off
1.6%
CMS Standard Gold
On and Off
-0.4%
CMS Standard Gold (+ Vision + Adult Dental)
On and Off
N/A - New
2024 Rates for Each Company:
Blue Cross Blue Shield Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/BCBSRates2024.pdf
Celtic Insurance Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/CelticRates2024.pdf
United Healthcare Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/UnitedHealthcareRates2024.pdf
2024 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company:
Blue Cross Blue Shield Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/BCBSActuarialMemo2024.pdf
Celtic Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/CelticActuarialMemo2024.pdf
United Healthcare Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/UnitedHealthcareActuarialMemo2024.pdf