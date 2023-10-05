Submit Release
2024 AFFORDABLE CARE ACT FINAL RATES

The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) has approved the final 2024 premium rates for the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama. The rates will be effective on January 1, 2024. The three carriers in the Alabama individual market are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS), UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHC), and Celtic Insurance Company (CIC). On average, rates for BCBS increased 3.1 percent, rates for UHC decreased 15.1 percent, and rates for CIC increased 0.9 percent. The actual rates and the supporting material may be found by clicking on the links below.

Consumers with an insurance question may contact the Alabama Department of Insurance, Consumer Services Division, using the contact information below. The Department also maintains a Live Chat feature for consumers at our website at www.aldoi.gov. A representative will be happy to help answer your questions.

ALDOI Consumer Services
Phone: 334-241-4141 or 1-800-433-3966
Email: ConsumerServices@insurance.alabama.gov
Fax: 334-956-7932
Live Chat:  Available 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday: www.aldoi.gov.

For more information, call the Alabama Department of Insurance at (334) 269-3550.

 

Final Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies

In the Individual Market

Changes to be effective January 1, 2024

 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

Blue Protect

On and Off

2.3%

Blue Standardized Bronze

On and Off

3.2%

Blue Saver Bronze

On and Off

1.4%

Blue HSA Bronze

On and Off

3.0%

Blue Saver Silver

Off

5.3%

Blue Saver Silver EPO

On and Off

5.8%

Blue Standardized Silver EPO

On and Off

3.9%

Blue Standardized Silver

On and Off

3.9%

Blue Secure Silver

Off

2.5%

Blue Cross Select Silver

On and Off

2.5%

Blue Value Silver

On and Off

2.7%

Blue Standardized Gold

On and Off

7.6%

Blue Cross Select Gold

On and Off

5.3%

Blue HSA Gold

Off

4.8%

Blue Value Gold

On and Off

4.8%

 

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

UHC Bronze Essential

On and Off

-15.8%

UHC Bronze Value

On and Off

-15.9%

UHC Bronze Standard

On and Off

-13.2%

UHC Bronze Value HSA

On and Off

-17.6%

UHC Bronze Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded

On and Off

N/A - New

UHC Silver Standard

On and Off

-17.0%

UHC Silver Value

On and Off

-16.0%

UHC Silver Advantage

On and Off

-15.3%

UHC Silver Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded

On and Off

-16.2%

UHC Silver Advantage+

On and Off

N/A - New

UHC Gold Value

On and Off

-17.8%

UHC Gold Standard

On and Off

-15.2%

UHC Gold Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded

On and Off

N/A - New

UHC Gold Advantage+

On and Off

-15.8%

 

Celtic Insurance Company

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

CMS Standard Expanded Bronze

On and Off

0.6%

Ambetter Everyday Bronze

On and Off

0.7%

CMS Standard Expanded Bronze (+ Vision + Adult Dental)

On and Off

N/A - New

Ambetter Choice Bronze HSA

On and Off

-0.5%

Ambetter Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

2.7%

Ambetter Choice Bronze HSA + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

1.5%

Ambetter Elite Bronze

On and Off

0.9%

Ambetter Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

4.8%

CMS Standard Silver

On and Off

0.7%

Ambetter Clear Silver

On and Off

1.2%

Ambetter Focused Silver

On and Off

2.0%

Ambetter Everyday Silver

On and Off

2.8%

CMS Standard Silver (+ Vision + Adult Dental)

On and Off

N/A - New

Ambetter Clear Silver + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

0.1%

Ambetter Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

0.9%

Ambetter Everyday Silver + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

1.6%

CMS Standard Gold

On and Off

-0.4%

CMS Standard Gold (+ Vision + Adult Dental)

On and Off

N/A - New

 

2024 Rates for Each Company:

Blue Cross Blue Shield Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/BCBSRates2024.pdf

Celtic Insurance Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/CelticRates2024.pdf

United Healthcare Rates - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/UnitedHealthcareRates2024.pdf


2024 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company: 

Blue Cross Blue Shield Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/BCBSActuarialMemo2024.pdf

Celtic Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/CelticActuarialMemo2024.pdf

United Healthcare Actuarial Memo - https://aldoi.gov/PDF/News/UnitedHealthcareActuarialMemo2024.pdf


 

