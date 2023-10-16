Strategic Partnership Launches October 2023: HR for Health and Provide Join Forces to Empower Healthcare Practices

HR for Health and Provide Join Forces to Elevate Healthcare Compliance and Financial Empowerment. The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices stay compliant all while improving employee performance. We financially empower healthcare providers: Whether you're an aspiring or established owner, we're ready to support your ownership goals with an expert team and innovative technology.

HR for Health and Provide Partner to Elevate Healthcare Compliance & Growth

SAN RAMON, CA, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance software for healthcare professionals, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Provide, the industry’s leading provider of comprehensive, tech-enabled financial solutions that empower healthcare providers to achieve their practice ownership dreams. This powerful collaboration aims to streamline compliance, enhance customer value, and foster growth within the healthcare industry.

The strategic partnership between HR for Health and Provide is a testament to both companies’ shared commitment to elevating the quality of services offered to healthcare practices. HR for Health's proven expertise in human resources management ensures a seamless experience for healthcare practitioners in managing their workforce, allowing them to focus more on providing top-notch care to their patients.

"We are thrilled to be entering into this strategic partnership with Provide," said Ali Oromchian, CEO of HR for Health. "Our mission has always been to empower healthcare practices through innovative HR solutions, and this engagement with Provide allows us to extend our support to a broader range of healthcare professionals."

One of the key highlights of the partnership is Provide's unwavering dedication to compliance and risk management. By connecting with HR for Health, Provide aims to introduce to its valued customers a trusted HR partner that understands the intricacies of healthcare workforce regulations, providing tailored solutions for their specific needs.

"Compliance is of paramount importance to us and our customers," said Chad Widensky, Chief Revenue Officer of Provide. "Through our strategic partnership with HR for Health, we can confidently recommend their services to our customers, knowing they will receive top-tier HR solutions designed to keep their practices in compliance, all while making it easier for them to run their business."

Furthermore, healthcare practices that are part of the Provide customer network will now have access to exclusive discounts and savings as a result of this engagement. This added benefit will further enhance their ability to establish and expand their practices while maintaining financial stability.

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

For more information about HR for Health, please visit HRforHealth.com or email PR@hrforhealth.com

About Provide:

Founded in 2013, Provide is a national fintech company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with experts nationwide. Provide financially empowers healthcare providers to achieve their practice ownership dreams through a streamlined, completely online finance experience and personalized customer service. Its integrated suite of financial and banking products makes opening, running, and expanding a healthcare practice easier, giving providers back their time and energy to focus on what matters most: their patients. In August 2021, Provide became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fifth Third Bank, and in October 2023, began operating as a division of Fifth Third Bank. In 2023, Provide was named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, ranking among the top 10 brands in the finance category. Learn more at getprovide.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

The strategic partnership between HR for Health and Provide represents a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry, as it brings together two trusted entities to strengthen healthcare practices' operational foundations and fuel their growth.