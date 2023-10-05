NEWS

Forestry enforcement agents arrest Rapides Parish woman for obstruction of justice, a second time

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – On September 28, investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Division arrested Laura C. Mclaughlin of Pitkin, LA, for a second time for obstruction of justice.

Mclaughlin was arrested on September 22 for four counts of arson and one count of obstruction of justice in connection to multiple wildfires set in the Union Hill area in Rapides Parish. Mclaughlin was taken into custody in Vernon Parish again on September 28 for an additional count of obstruction of justice.

Mclaughlin was transported to the Rapides Parish Jail, and bond was set at 5,000. She later posted bond and was released.

LDAF would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in this matter.

When the crime of obstruction of justice involves a criminal proceeding in which a sentence of imprisonment necessarily at hard labor for any period less than a life sentence may be imposed, the offender may be fined not more than $50,000 or imprisoned for not more than 20 years at hard labor, or both.

All persons accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

