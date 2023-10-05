Over 12,000 Malaysians, including women, youth and the bottom 40 per cent of the economy, have benefited from the Skills for Prosperity Programme in Malaysia, delivered by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and funded by the United Kingdom government.
Skills for Prosperity Programme in Malaysia: Making skills and TVET systems more relevant and inclusive
