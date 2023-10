SaaSify Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace, Empowering ISVs to Accelerate SaaS Sales via Google Cloud Marketplace

SaaSify in GCP Marketplace

SaaSify is now in Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling ISVs for seamless SaaS listing, transactability, and Salesforce integration to accelerate growth.

SaaSify's presence in the Google Cloud Marketplace enables ISVs to leverage GCP Marketplace to its fullest, accelerating growth and unlocking new opportunities.” — Manesh Raveendran Pillai, CEO of Spektra Systems

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spektra Systems LLC is excited to announce that its flagship product, SaaSify , is now available in the Google Cloud Marketplace. This new availability opens doors for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to easily transition their offers to Google Cloud Platform (GCP).SaaSify is an all-encompassing cloud marketplace integration platform that allows ISVs to fast-track their SaaS on Google Cloud Marketplace. It streamlines the onboarding process, simplifies offer management, and provides end-to-end subscription lifecycle management. With its Salesforce and other CRM systems integration, it specifically enables seamless creation and management of private offers, giving ISVs the tools, they need to effectively engage with enterprise buyers.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€:โ— ๐—˜๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ข๐—ป๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ด๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—น๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฑ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ: Enables ISVs to list and sell their SaaS products on the Google Cloud Marketplace without requiring any engineering changes to their existing products.โ— ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ข๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€: Seamlessly convert Salesforce opportunities into private offers for the Google Cloud Marketplace and automate the private offer lifecycle from within Salesforce.โ— ๐—”๐˜‚๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ: Manage public and private offers effortlessly, fine-tuning pricing strategies and all other aspects of Google Cloud marketplace sales in an automated manner.โ— ๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ-๐˜๐—ผ-๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜†๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜: From customer-initiated Pay-As-You-Go offers to pre-negotiated private offers, manage the entire subscription lifecycle with ease.โ— ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด: Choose between manual or automated ways to detect and report usage, with API integration capabilities as required.Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilize advanced analytics to optimize pricing and identify profitable customer segments.The availability of SaaSify in Google Cloud Marketplace means ISVs can go-live with their offers in less than two weeks. Coupled with advanced analytics on transactions, payouts, taxes, and subscription lifecycle events and Spektra Systems' signature white-glove support, SaaSify provides ISVs with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in today's competitive SaaS landscape.๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ฎ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐˜†SaaSify ( https://saasify.ai/ ) is a SaaS enablement platform for ISVs to list, transact and grow SaaS sales through cloud marketplaces. 100+ ISVs leverage its zero-engineering platform and industry experts to boost SaaS marketplace sales and revenue.