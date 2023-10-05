SaaSify Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace, Empowering ISVs to Accelerate SaaS Sales via Google Cloud Marketplace
SaaSify is now in Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling ISVs for seamless SaaS listing, transactability, and Salesforce integration to accelerate growth.
SaaSify's presence in the Google Cloud Marketplace enables ISVs to leverage GCP Marketplace to its fullest, accelerating growth and unlocking new opportunities.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems LLC is excited to announce that its flagship product, SaaSify, is now available in the Google Cloud Marketplace. This new availability opens doors for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to easily transition their offers to Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
— Manesh Raveendran Pillai, CEO of Spektra Systems
SaaSify is an all-encompassing cloud marketplace integration platform that allows ISVs to fast-track their SaaS on Google Cloud Marketplace. It streamlines the onboarding process, simplifies offer management, and provides end-to-end subscription lifecycle management. With its Salesforce and other CRM systems integration, it specifically enables seamless creation and management of private offers, giving ISVs the tools, they need to effectively engage with enterprise buyers.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:
● 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗢𝗻𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲: Enables ISVs to list and sell their SaaS products on the Google Cloud Marketplace without requiring any engineering changes to their existing products.
● 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀: Seamlessly convert Salesforce opportunities into private offers for the Google Cloud Marketplace and automate the private offer lifecycle from within Salesforce.
● 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲: Manage public and private offers effortlessly, fine-tuning pricing strategies and all other aspects of Google Cloud marketplace sales in an automated manner.
● 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝘁𝗼-𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: From customer-initiated Pay-As-You-Go offers to pre-negotiated private offers, manage the entire subscription lifecycle with ease.
● 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Choose between manual or automated ways to detect and report usage, with API integration capabilities as required.
Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilize advanced analytics to optimize pricing and identify profitable customer segments.
The availability of SaaSify in Google Cloud Marketplace means ISVs can go-live with their offers in less than two weeks. Coupled with advanced analytics on transactions, payouts, taxes, and subscription lifecycle events and Spektra Systems' signature white-glove support, SaaSify provides ISVs with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in today's competitive SaaS landscape.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗦𝗶𝗳𝘆
SaaSify (https://saasify.ai/) is a SaaS enablement platform for ISVs to list, transact and grow SaaS sales through cloud marketplaces. 100+ ISVs leverage its zero-engineering platform and industry experts to boost SaaS marketplace sales and revenue.
Amit Kumar
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube