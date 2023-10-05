Global AI In Energy Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Comprehensive Analysis

AI In Energy Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The size of AI in energy market is expected to reach $11.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "AI In Energy Global Market Report 2023" offers a comprehensive analysis of the AI in energy market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the AI in energy market is projected to reach $11.15 billion by 2027, with a remarkable CAGR of 20.8%.

The growth of the AI in energy market is primarily attributed to the increasing utilization of microgrids. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the AI in energy market. Key players in the AI in energy market include Google, Microsoft Corporation, Engie SA, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, and Intel Corporation.

Trending AI In Energy Market Trend

One of the prominent trends in the AI in energy market is the adoption of technological advancements. Major companies operating in this market are embracing new technologies to maintain their competitive positions. AI in energy involves the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and methodologies within the energy sector. Its aim is to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and improve decision-making processes. This encompasses various aspects such as data analysis, grid management and security, demand response, and more. AI in energy plays a critical role in maximizing the recycling of materials used in renewable energy systems like solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric dams.

AI In Energy Market Segments

• By Offering: Support Services, Hardware, AI-As-A-Service, Software

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Demand Response Management, Fleet And Asset Management, Renewable Energy Management, Precision Drilling, Demand forecasting, Infrastructure Management, Other Applications

• By End User: Energy Transmission, Energy Generation, Energy Distribution, Utilities, Other End Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in energy is driving transformative changes within the energy sector by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to optimize operations and improve the overall sustainability of energy generation and distribution systems.

AI In Energy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Energy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in energy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

