High-Flying Horizons : In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Poised to Soar to $11.65 Billion by 2030

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market generated $4.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.36% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate size during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of in-flight entertainment and connectivity services across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Based on type, the IFE hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the IFE Content segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on connectivity, the satellite connectivity segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest Size CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the air to ground connectivity segment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

☑️By type, the IFE content segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

☑️On the basis of aircraft, the narrow body segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

☑️Depending on connectivity, the satellite connectivity segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

☑️Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐒:-

Anuvu,

EcoStar Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc,

Intelsat,

Kymeta Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

SITA (OnAir),

Thales Group,

Thinkom Solution,

Viasat Inc.

