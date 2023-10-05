Submit Release
Vessel Registrar Center Offers New Search Capabilities

Users can learn more about a vessel through a free search at the Vessel Registrar Center.

We’re always looking for more ways to help boaters to learn more about vessels. These search capabilities are a big step forward. We look forward to what’s next.”
— Dave Mullens of the Vessel Registrar Center
MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vessel Registrar Center, a site that assists vessel owners with tasks such as how to document a vessel, now offers new capabilities in terms of documented vessel searches. Through this free search, interested parties can learn new information about vessels, their history, and more.

On the page at their site entitled “Vessel Documentation Search at Documentation Center Prof,” users can search by ON (“Official Number”) and HIN (“Hull Identification Number.”)

This will trigger a search of the Coast Guard database. There, search results can include the vessel’s flag, its name, tonnage information, particulars, dimensions, and service information, among others.

If the user did not enter either the HIN or ON, this search can reveal whichever value was not entered. The search may also include the status of the vessel’s Certificate of Documentation. This can include when the Certificate was issued and when it will expire.

This search will not include any information about the vessel’s owner. To discover the identity of a vessel’s owner, users can apply through the Vessel Registrar Center for an Abstract of Title.

That is one of multiple forms that users can find at the Vessel Registrar Center. Others include forms for initial United States Coast Guard Documentation, renewing that documentation, reinstating it, and others.

For more information about a boat documentation lookup, a vessel documentation search, or to make a press inquiry, contact the Vessel Registrar Center at info@vesselregistrar.us.

