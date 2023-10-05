CloudLabs to showcase its innovation for Higher Education at the 2023 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference
Spektra Systems’ CloudLabs Platform to Showcase its Premier Hands-On Lab Solutions for Higher Education.
We're excited to showcase our cloud-based hands-on lab platform at EDUCAUSE. Visit our booth to discuss challenges associated with hands-on training in technology education, and how we can solve them.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems’ CloudLabs platform, the industry leader in providing hands-on labs for Advanced Technology Education, is set to exhibit at the upcoming EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, scheduled to take place at McCormick Place, Chicago, from October 9th to 12th, 2023. Be sure to visit booth #1242, where CloudLabs experts will be unveiling the transformative power of its feature-rich Virtual IT-Lab platform and how it is streamlining technology course delivery in Higher Education institutions worldwide.
𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐈 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
In response to the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's educational landscape, CloudLabs is proud to announce its commitment to empower educators and institutions with cutting-edge cloud-based platform for AI training.
CloudLabs enables educator to seamlessly integrate practical, hands-on lab training throughout extended academic semesters, enabling seamless delivery of technology education in K-12, Higher-Ed, and Continuing Ed programs. Let's delve into the core benefits that CloudLabs provide:
● 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲-𝐭𝐨-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬: CloudLabs' extensive library of pre-validated labs covers essential AI domains like Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision—all within a user-friendly, secure, and scalable sandbox environment. Educators can effortlessly save valuable time that would otherwise be spent on setting up and deploying complex lab environments at scale.
● 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: CloudLabs empowers professors and administrators with comprehensive visibility into students' resource and credit utilization. This data aids in efficient course management and budget allocation. Educators can confidently assign precise budgets to students, ensuring optimal resource allocation and financial oversight throughout the semester.
● 𝐔𝐧𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: Students and professors can access the labs from anywhere with an internet connection and a web browser. This level of accessibility ensures global reach and flexibility in education, making it suitable for various semester formats.
● 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝: CloudLabs eliminates administrative overhead, enabling professors to focus entirely on teaching, free from the burdens of managing labs and resources.
● 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐬: Educators can effortlessly create personalized learning plans for their students within their existing Learning Management System (LMS), enhancing the overall educational journey for each student.
● 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐬: CloudLabs empowers educators to create custom lab experiences tailored to long-running courses, enabling students to engage in lab exercises throughout the semester for a continuous learning journey.
● 𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥: CloudLabs offers a cost-effective pricing model based on consumption, allowing users to pay only for the time they utilize the lab environment while retaining saved states for extended periods.
● 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: CloudLabs helps reduce lab infrastructure expenses by an impressive 40% while granting access to state-of-the-art technology.
Educators can deliver impactful hands-on training to students, supported by a wide range of technologies, including:
● Cloud-based labs on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP
● Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs
● Jupyter-based labs
● Virtual Computers (Windows | Linux | MacOS)
● Labs for Secure Research Enclaves
● Labs for Programming and System Engineering
With CloudLabs, educational institutions can provide their students with an unparalleled technology learning experience, regardless of the class size or semester duration. The platform offers unmatched speed, accessibility, and simplicity, transforming technology training into a seamless and engaging experience.
CloudLabs offers tools to:
● Facilitate accurate expense tracking and budget forecasting with automated BI tool that displays daily cost reports and budgets for each student, offering transparency into their resource and credit consumption.
● Utilize robust automation frameworks to manage and distribute any number of tenant environments, offer credit-based lab environments and top-ups, and eliminate manual management.
● Access students’ account details, including resource and credit consumption with the help of centralized student account management system.
● Control cloud costs with intelligent auto-suspend and delete capabilities, shutting down resources when they’re not in use.
