1001 WAYS TO BE JOYFULLY REVOLTED: FILM ACCLAIMING CULTURAL ICON, BEAT HERO AND FATHER OF PUNK: TULI KUPFERBERG

The legend, the beat hero, father of punk and radical pacifist.

A film on joy and dissent. Sarcastic, funny, outrageous. Tuli Kupferberg, the beloved poet, rock star and cultural icon who has inspired generations.

"Tuli's centennial is now, longtime Tuli fan Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth will be narrating the film along with the charming “Little Tuli” puppet, handcrafted by Canadian artist Dagmara Stephan".” — David Liver, Director and Screenwriter.

NYC, NY, USA, November 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 28, 2023 would have been Tuli Kupferberg’s 100th birthday. Born in 1923 to Jewish immigrant parents on the Lower East Side, Tuli became immersed in a creative life from a young age, winning poetry awards and being praised as a top student in grade school. While he is best know as a founding member of the 60s proto-punk-protest band The Fugs, he also had an impressive and extensive solo career, now coming to light thanks to the effort of Kupferberg’s daughter Samara, who has been hard at work on a documentary about her father, Tuli Tuli Tuli, 1001 Ways to be Joyfully Revolted - in collaboration with the project instigator, French artist and filmmaker David Liver and producer Francois Combin at Urubu Films, Paris.The film will focus on Kupferberg’s solo career, from his early start as a beat poet, being published in The Village Voice in the 50s, through his lifelong creation of poems, songs, essays, stories, plays, and visual art, as well as his prolific solo performance career. Kupferberg also ran a long time NYC public access TV show called Revolting News, and became an early YouTuber with his channel Tulifuli, both still going strong thanks to his partner Thelma Blitz. Longtime Tuli fan Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth will be narrating the film along with the charming “Little Tuli” puppet, handcrafted by Canadian textile artist Dagmara Stephan.The film release date is set for mid 2024, in time for the presidential election, (which Tuli would have had quite a lot to say about) and is currently in process.Media Contact and General Enquiries: Georgia Parker Tessier.USA Address : 38 East, 37th Park Avenue, New York City, NY 10016.

THE TEASER: 1001 WAYS TO BE JOYFULLY REVOLTED