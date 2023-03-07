KELLOGG SUPPLY COMPANY TO CELEBRATE ITS CERTIFICATION INTO THE ADVANCE+ INCLUSIVE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE
Initiative Provides Competitive Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities
“We are grateful for the training and support we have received from Blue Star and JEC, we have our first employees with disabilities on staff and are firmly commitment to actively recruit job seekers,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kellogg Supply Company (KSC) will be hosting a celebration on March 14 from 10-11 MST to receive its certification into the ADVANCE+ Inclusive Workforce Development Initiative. This certification is in recognition that Kellogg Supply Company is working to become one of the most disability inclusive companies in Arizona. Kellogg Supply Company has joined ADVANCE+ to realize the business benefits and cultural impact of disability inclusion. ADVANCE+, a cohort project focused on building disability inclusion, was established by Blue Star Recyclers – a Colorado-based social enterprise whose mission is to employ people with disAbilities.
— JD Spangler, CEO of Kellogg Supply Company
"At Blue Star, we have had more than 10 years’ experience and success in recruiting and employing people with disabilities,” says Bill Morris, founder of Blue Star Recyclers. “We have translated that success into the ADVANCE+ Initiative to help other companies realize the benefits of employing this untapped talent pool.” ADVANCE+ is made possible with funding from the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation. The Initiative first began to expand in the electronics recycling industry and is now being replicated in the manufacturing and distribution sectors with the support of James Emmett & Company (JEC), a disability inclusion consulting firm. “We are grateful for the training and support we have received from Blue Star and JEC,” says JD Spangler, CEO of Kellogg Supply Company. “We are pleased to be underway with our journey to create a culture of disability inclusion. We have our first employees with disabilities on staff and are firmly commitment to actively recruit qualified job seekers with disabilities to meet our talent needs.”
The celebration event will be held at the KSC facility located at 4427 West Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85043.
Contact: James Emmett, Founder & CEO, James Emmett & Company
(571) 808-9779, james@jamesemmettandcompany.com
About Kellogg Supply Company
Kellogg Supply Company (KSC) is a broadline food distributor that currently services retail customers in Arizona, New Mexico, West Texas, and provides authentic Mexican confections to many national customers. KSC also services the corrections industry providing foodservice support to over 100 institutions in the Western US. Three simple words embody the essence of KSC – Source – Select – Serve. We source the best products from around the world with a never-ending conviction to innovate. We painstakingly select and curate an assortment of products that meet our customers’ every need. And we relentlessly serve our customers with a pride and passion instilled in us by our Founder and those that have led the company throughout its rich history. www.kscfood.com
About Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation
Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, D.C. area, was established in 1991 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. companies, which produce, sell and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial and professional electronics products. The Foundation has contributed more than $21 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives. To learn more, visit www.MEAF.org
About Blue Star Recyclers
Blue Star Recyclers is a Colorado-based social enterprise with a mission of recycling electronics to provide meaningful and competitive employment for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Founded in 2009, Blue Star operates three facilities in Colorado, and their asset-based employment model is replicated in the US and abroad through workforce development and inclusion programs. www.bluestarrecyclers.com
About James Emmett & Company
James Emmett & Company is the nation’s leading disability inclusion implementation firm. We help essential businesses build people with disabilities into their labor and diversity strategies. One in four Americans have a disability making the disability community one of the most powerful labor and customer markets in the country. Through our innovative sourcing and on-the-job support strategies, we help companies like KSC tap into this power.
James Emmett
James Emmett and Company
+1 (571) 808-9779
james@jamesemmettandcompany.com