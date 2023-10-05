VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to KnoNap to Commercialize Drink Spiking Test Kit

CCF funding supports development and advances product towards manufacturing and commercial readiness

We are ready to make Knope (KnoNap) and our educational services widely available to empower individuals against drink spiking. ” — Danya Sherman, Founder of KnoNap

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that KnoNap, LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $52 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Arlington, Va.-based KnoNap works to proactively and inclusively empower, educate, and advocate against drug-facilitated sexual assault and crime. KnoNap created Knope, a fast and discreet consumer test that can, upon saturation of select beverages, identify 12 drugs within the Benzodiazepine and Ketamine classes. CCF funding ​allows KnoNap to advance its offering into a commercialized product in preparation for manufacturing.

“Drug-facilitated sexual assault and crime is an under-addressed issue in our society that can affect anyone regardless of an individual’s age, gender, sexual orientation, or geographic location. We are ready to make Knope and our educational services widely available to empower individuals against drink spiking, and are so grateful for CCF’s enthusiastic support” said Danya Sherman, Founder of KnoNap.

“KnoNap has developed a discreet, portable, and gender-inclusive tool, disguised as a stick of gum, that empowers individuals to be more aware of what they are consuming, said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “Not only will CCF funding allow the company to advance their minimal viable product into a commercialized one, but it will help them also expand their social impact and reach. KnoNap is a company rooted in advocacy, empowerment, and education, and they are providing a solution to help people stay safe.”

