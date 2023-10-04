FloridaCommerce to Provide Farmers with Recovery Resources in Suwannee County

~ Located at 1302 11th Street SW Live Oak, FL from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ~





Tallahassee, FL — Tomorrow, FloridaCommerce is co-locating with representatives from USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Rural Development and U.S. Small Business Administration at the Farmers Recovery Center in Suwannee County to provide farmers impacted by Hurricane Idalia with recovery resources. Located at 1302 11th Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064, farmers and employees can get in-person assistance with recovery resources from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our farmers have sustained major impacts as a result of Hurricane Idalia and those impacts are far reaching,” said Secretary of Commerce, J. Alex Kelly. “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce is boots on the ground in Suwannee County tomorrow and we look forward to connecting businesses in the agricultural industry with critical resources like the Small Business Emergency Bridge loan, with $5 million set aside for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.”

Recovery Resources Include

Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Governor DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, administered by FloridaCommerce, making $20 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia, with $5 million set aside for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses. On October 2, 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $6.4 Million to Florida Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Idalia Through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program through the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Florida small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Dislocated Worker Grant

Florida has been awarded $6.67 million from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant program in response to Hurricane Idalia. This grant primarily provides disaster relief employment in the form of temporary jobs to Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Disaster relief employment includes cleanup activities and humanitarian assistance. These activities may involve:

Restoration and repair of public buildings and lands, including tree removal, stump grinding, clean-up of ditches and drainage areas, and clearing and restoration of roadways;

Clean-up of businesses to remove health and safety hazards to the greater community;

Debris removal and repairs to homes owned by low-income individuals to remove and mitigate damage that impacts the homes’ safety;

Humanitarian assistance, including staffing of food bank, distribution centers and agencies providing clothing and other supplies;

Assisting individuals affected by the storm with accessing resources; or

Assisting businesses affected by the storm with accessing resources.

Individuals who qualify for disaster relief employment are workers who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the disaster, dislocated workers, self-employed individuals who became unemployed or lost work due to the disaster, and individuals who have been unemployed long-term.

Disaster relief employment will be coordinated through CareerSource Florida network centers in affected areas.

To look for employment opportunities to help rebuild Florida’s communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia or to post disaster-related jobs where a labor force is needed, visit Florida’s Disaster Recovery Jobs Portal at https://disasterrecovery.employflorida.com.

For information regarding Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants, Floridians should contact their local career center. To find a local career center, visit http://www.careersourceflorida.com/your-local-team.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FloridaCommerce has made Disaster Unemployment Assistance available to Florida businesses and residents in FEMA disaster-declared counties. Additionally, work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia in FEMA disaster-declared counties.

Eligible Floridians whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia are encouraged to submit a claim at www.FloridaJobs.org.



###