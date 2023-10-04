Traffic Advisory for October 5-8, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

BOSTON 10K FOR WOMEN – Saturday, October 7, 2023

The annual Boston 10K for Women will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 starting on Beacon Street between Charles Street and Brimmer Street. To provide sufficient street capacity for this event certain areas will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions and potential road closure will be in effect on the following streets:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).

Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

BACK BAY

Faith and Blue Event – Thursday, October 5, 2023

The Boston Police will be hosting an event at the Harvard Club. Parking restrictions will be in place from 3:00PM to 10:00PM on the following street:

Commonwealth Avenue, North side (even side), from #388 to #374

CHINATOWN

Double Ten Parade - Saturday, October 7, 2023

The annual Double Ten Parade will start in the area of the Chinatown Gate on Beach Street and from Beach Street, turns right onto Washington Street and follows Washington Street until it crosses State Street and then enters the Washington Mall area of Boston City Hall Plaza.

Parking restrictions and potential closures will be in place from Saturday 8AM to 12PM on the following streets:

Beach Street, Both sides, from Hudson Street to Tyler Street

Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DOWNTOWN

Faith and Blue Marquee Event – Friday, October 6, 2023

The Faith and Blue Marquee Event will be held at 130 Congress, Norman B. Leventhal Park (Post Office Square). A small section of Milk Street be closed and some temporary parking

regulations will be in place from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the following streets:

Franklin Street, Both sides, from Pearl Street to Congress Street

Pearl Street, Both sides, from Franklin Street to Congress Street

Milk Street, Closed- Both sides, from Congress Street to Pearl Street.

SOUTH BOSTON

South Boston Street Festival – Saturday, October 7, 2023

The annual South Boston Street Festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 7, 2023 on East Broadway, between I Street and L Street, with access being maintained eastbound to Emerson Street and also partly on K Street from East Broadway to Emerson Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

East Broadway, Both sides, from I street to L Street

Municipal Parking Lot off East Broadway by the Boston Public Library, All spaces within parking lot

L Street, West side (odd side), from L Street heading southerly for the first two street lights

K Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to Emerson Street

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.