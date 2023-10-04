Mark Galvan Achieves YHSGR Power Buyer and YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions Certifications at YHSGR

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Galvan, an esteemed real estate agent at YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, has recently attained YHSGR Power Buyer and YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions certifications. These certifications mark another milestone in our continuous effort to offer MOVE-UP BUYERS a unique and comprehensive experience in real estate transactions.

YHSGR Advantage Seller Solutions:
• Open Market: Access to our RBID home selling system and YHSGR's 57,000 buyers-in-waiting database.
• Instant Sale: Enables a quick and hassle-free home sale.
• Modern Bridge: Secure your new home before selling the old one.
• Listing Concierge: Offers pre-sale home renovation services to enhance market appeal.

YHSGR Advantage Buyer Solutions:
• Mortgage Financing: Offers cost-effective home financing options.
• Cash Offer: Makes your bid more competitive with a non-contingent cash offer.
• Homeownership Accelerator: Utilize rent payments to build equity toward owning your home.

YHSGR Power Buyer in YHSGR Advantage
Mark's new certifications allow him to offer two game-changing options:
1. Cash Buy: For clients looking solely to buy, this option removes financing and appraisal contingencies. It increases the likelihood of securing the home of their dreams with a fully backed cash offer.

2. Cash Buy Before Sell: For clients buying and selling simultaneously, this option unlocks equity from their current home, removes financing, appraisal, and home sale contingencies, streamlining the process and allowing them to move into their new home before selling the old one.

Further Power Buyer Innovations:
• Cash Buy Flex: Empowers people to become cash buyers and get the home of their dreams.
• Cash Buy Reserve: Provides additional empowerment to win more and pay less.
• Cash Buy Before Sell Reserve: Reduces the stress of buying and selling at the same time.

"Mark's new certifications underscore our commitment to providing a complete suite of solutions for today's real estate consumer. His skills will be particularly beneficial to our target audience of MOVE-UP BUYERS," says Lori Hintz, manager of YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY.

To learn more, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
YHSGR Power Buyer Cash Buy Explainer Video

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

