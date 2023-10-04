FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, OCT. 3, 2023 CONTACT: Chad Parker, manager NCDA&CS Standards Division Measurement Section 984-236-4751 Eight stores pay fines for price scanning errors RALEIGH - The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from eight stores in eight counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division does excellent work inspecting stores across the state for scanner errors that hurt consumers’ pockets,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “North Carolinians should only have to pay the price they see on the shelf and this work is vital to make sure that happens. Our Standards Division will continue to inspect stores, but consumers should also check their receipts often and notify store managers if they see an issue.” The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750. Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection. Following are civil penalties recorded in the third quarter of 2023: · (Cabarrus) Circle K at 8502 Concord Mill Blvd., Concord paid $845 in penalties. An initial inspection in May found an error rate of 12% based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 4% based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 3% based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected. · (Catawba) Dollar General at 1125 Tenth St. Blvd. NW, Hickory paid $1,365 in penalties. An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 18% based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 3.33% based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed a follow-up inspection in May and paid its penalty in July. · (Columbus) Walmart at 200 Columbus Corners, Whiteville paid $1,530 in penalties. An initial inspection in July found an error rate of 7% based on seven overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 2.67% based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected. · (New Hanover) Dollar General at 1136 Lake Park Blvd. N., Carolina Beach paid $3,480 in penalties. An initial inspection in March found an error rate of 10% based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 2.67% based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 2.67% based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected. · (Surry) Circle K at 1309 West Pine St., Mount Airy paid $2,005 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 30% based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 17% based on 17 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 28% based on 28 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 8% based on eight overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store paid its penalty in July and passed inspection in August. · (Union) 7-11 at 304 Unionville-Indian Trail, Indian Trail paid $4,035 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 32% based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 4% based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 6% based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 8% based on eight overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in May and paid its penalty in September. · (Vance) Walgreens at 201 Trade St., Henderson paid $495 in penalties. An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 14% based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 3.67% based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 6.67% based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in August and paid its penalty in September. · (Warren) Dollar General at 211 E. Macon St., Warrenton paid $4,245 in penalties. An initial inspection in July found an error rate of 40% based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 18.33% based on 55 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected. -30-