Man Arrested for Homicide in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

 

On Friday, July 7, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., members of the Sixth District officers responded to the 4100 block of Ames Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Nolan Edwards, of Northeast, DC, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Unit took custody of 46-year-old Christopher Tyler, of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed—Felony Murder.

 

