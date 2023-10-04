Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

 

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, at approximately 6:39 p.m., the suspect, armed with a handgun, shot at the victim in the 4900 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. The victim was not struck by a bullet. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/czW8XZ_MsIY

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

