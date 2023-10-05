Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,807 in the last 365 days.

Hamilton Named to Event Marketer’s 2023 Fab 50 List

INDIANAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton has made Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List again this year. Event Marketer’s annual editorial guide recognizes the top fabricators in the events industry.

Event Marketer had this to say about the 2023 Fab 50 List, “… editors combed through the applications and analyzed capabilities, the points of differentiation, and the work of top fabricators serving the event and exhibit industries to create our 11th annual editorial listing. Here, we salute the award-winning designers, strategists, producers, technologists and other miracle workers. Thank you for making this industry look and feel so good.” Read more from Event Marker here.

Hamilton was recognized for their 76-year legacy of staying ahead of industry trends through their robust workforce and inspired designers. In Hamilton’s Fab 50 listing, Event Marketer acknowledges Hamilton’s in-house creative experiential studio, StudioH, noting some of their work with brands creating experiences that evoke emotional connectivity and garner significant results for clients, in addition to earning industry accolades.

“For the fourth consecutive year, Hamilton is honored to be named a Fab 50 recipient by Event Marketer,” said Jason Weddle, Hamilton CEO. “This award speaks to the talent of our team and wonderful client partnerships, highlighting the continued growth of our company and face-to-face experiential marketing. All credit is due to our amazing employees, clients, and the collective commitment to enhance our client’s brand experience.”

About Hamilton
Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.

Taylor Bisson
Hamilton
+1 317-829-2828
tbisson@hamilton-ex.com

You just read:

Hamilton Named to Event Marketer’s 2023 Fab 50 List

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more