Free Webinar Prepares Hawaii Brands fo4 2024 Hankyu Hawaii Fair

For Immediate Release: October 4, 2023

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) invites Hawaii manufacturers wanting to enter the Japan market to join a FREE webinar about the 2024 Hankyu Hawaii Fair on Tuesday, October 17 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

The annual Hankyu Hawaii Fair is presented by DBEDT in partnership with the Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, one of Japan’s leading chains, to showcase authentic Hawaii brands. The six-day fair in July is conducted at Hankyu’s main department store in Umeda, Osaka, where Hawaii companies can promote and sell their products to and create relationships with more than 130,000 Japanese consumers.

“There continues to be a huge demand for Hawaii-made products by Japanese consumers and the Hankyu Hawaii Fair enables local brands to extend their reach beyond our shores,” said Dennis Ling, administrator of the Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT. “The webinar is the first step for companies to learn about selling in Japan and why the Hankyu Fair is so special, as well as how they can strengthen their brands and products to be considered for the popular event.”

The webinar will include updates about the upcoming 2024 Hankyu Hawaii Fair, presentations by fair organizers, insights on Japanese consumer behavior and trends, and success stories from previous participants.

Scheduled speakers include:

Yuichi Hashimoto , General Manager, Marketing Dept., Hankyu Umeda Main Store

Hashimoto launched the first Hawaii Fair in 2015 and is now responsible for all Hankyu World Fair events and promotions at the Hankyu Umeda Main Store.

Utsumi leads the “Hankyu Hawaii Life” hybrid promotions and sales to extend the in-person experience through new social media and e-commerce channels, and other in-person store events throughout Japan.

Sakai is responsible for all planning and organization of the Hankyu Hawaii Fair.

The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023. Interested companies can register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_paGylFiASlKW7RI42HBJnQ.

Previous participants have included fashion and jewelry brands, specialty food and beverage manufacturers, health and beauty products and more. With increased brand awareness and customer engagement, many brands have successfully sold their products in Japan or opened their own stores in Japan.

For more information or questions about the Hankyu Hawaii Fair or webinar, contact Lyle Fujikawa at [email protected].

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: https://invest.hawaii.gov.

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Dennis Ling

Business Development and Support Division Administrator

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism