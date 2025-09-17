DBEDT Invites Hawaii Product Manufacturers to Exhibit at the Winter Fancyfaire in San Diego

Posted on Sep 16, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: September 16, 2025

The Fancy Food Show Features Educational Sessions and Opportunities to Connect with Leading Buyers and Exhibitors

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) invites Hawaii product manufacturers to exhibit at the Winter FancyFaire taking place January 11-13, 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center.

DBEDT is excited about bringing Hawaii companies to showcase unique and highly desired products from Hawaii. The Winter FancyFaire is a three-day trade show organized by the Specialty Food Association (SFA) that brings together specialty food manufacturers, buyers, brokers, distributors and other industry professionals for three days of product discovery, networking and trend spotting. The 2026 show is expected to welcome more than 12,000 industry participants and feature networking events, educational sessions and numerous opportunities to connect with leading buyers and exhibitors.

Hawaii Pavilion Booths

Cost for a full booth (approx. 10 feet x 10 feet) In line – $1,000 Corner booth – $1,187

Cost for a half-booth (approx. 5 feet x 10 feet) is $500 For shared booths, only two companies will be allowed per booth



Application Process

Complete the HiSTEP Registration form. Complete the SFA Membership Application Form for Tier 1 membership (application FAQs may be found here). Applicants approved for SFA membership are Tier 1 members. SFA to send instructions to apply for product qualification to participate in the Winter FancyFaire. SFA will automatically upgrade Tier 1 members who become product qualified to Tier 2 membership. Tier 2 benefits include exhibiting at the Winter FancyFaire.

Application and payment deadline: September 25, 2025

Should you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the following:

Randy Cortez

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Business Development and Support Division

Email: [email protected]

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: https://invest.hawaii.gov/.

