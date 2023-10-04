Government Begins Building $65 Million New Joint-Use School In Coronation Park, North Regina

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 4, 2023

Today, Premier Scott Moe, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and City of Regina Mayor Sandra Masters joined students and staff from the Regina Public and Catholic School Divisions to break ground on the new joint-use school facility in North Regina.

“Our government’s dedication to building new schools throughout the province is exemplified by this most recent investment for this state-of-the-art joint use facility in the constituency of Coronation Park,” Moe said. “We are proud of how this investment will serve to build and protect this community allowing it to grow and flourish for many more years to come.”

The facility is being built on the site of the existing Imperial Community School between Broad Street North and Hamilton Street in Regina. It will replace St. Peter and St. Michael, Imperial and McDermid elementary schools, which were all opened between 1950 and 1960.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing approximately $65 million into this new facility, with the City of Regina providing funding for the community space.

“The City of Regina is proud to work with our provincial government and school division partners to develop this exciting new community centre,” Masters said. “We are pleased to reach a new milestone in creating a space where community can gather and participate in programming.”

This facility will provide space for approximately 800 Regina Public and Catholic Prekindergarten to Grade 8 students, with the ability to expand to accommodate up to 1,000 students. The facility will also include community space and a 51-space child care centre, which includes 21 new spaces.

"Today is a celebration as we officially begin the building process of a new school for this community," Regina Catholic Schools Board Chair Shauna Weninger said. "We are so happy to be part of this journey to bring together four school communities. While we are called the Regina Catholic and Regina Public School Divisions, with another joint-use facility, we do not divide, but instead unite. Thank you to the Saskatchewan Government, City of Regina and our friends and neighbours at Regina Public Schools for collaborating on this new project."

The new school is expected to welcome students and staff starting in Fall 2025. Once completed, it will be approximately 11,186 square metres, or roughly a quarter the size of Mosaic Stadium and will include unique features such as a collection of constellations represented by lighting features, which represents learning and traditional teaching opportunities.

“By putting shovels to ground, we begin the important process of building a new school and creating a vibrant school community,” Regina Board of Education Chairperson Sarah Cummings Truszkowski said. “We very much look forward to working with the Imperial, McDermid and Regina Catholic school communities, as well as with our partners at the City of Regina and the Government of Saskatchewan as work proceeds on building and, ultimately, staffing a joint-use facility that will serve northeast Regina for decades to come.”

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

