Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces two judicial appointments to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Michael Hooi, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Hooi has served as a Hillsborough County Court Judge since 2021. Previously, he worked as an Associate Attorney at Stichter, Riedel, Blain & Postler, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Hooi fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Barbas.

Joseph Tompkins, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Tompkins has served as a Hillsborough County Court Judge since 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from Ave Maria University. Tompkins fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Corvo.

