Mayor Bowser to Highlight District Hiring Initiatives as New Fiscal Year Begins
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 2 at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials to kick off the start of Fiscal Year 2024 by highlighting a new series of hiring events aimed at connecting residents with job and career opportunities.
Sponsored by the Department of Human Resources (DCHR), these hiring events will feature District agencies, local non-profit organizations, and private companies, some making on-the-spot job offers to qualified applicants. Attendees can apply for jobs today that will lead rewarding career pathways in the future.
For more information on DCHR’s FY24 hiring events, go to together.dc.gov/events.
WHEN:
Monday, October 2 at 11:30 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Kevin Donahue, City Administrator
Keith Anderson, Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education
Charles Hall, Jr., Acting Director of the Department of Human Resources
Glen Lee, Chief Financial Officer
WHERE:
John A. Wilson Building
Mayor’s Press Briefing Room (G-9)
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
*Closest Metro Station: Federal Triangle*
*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D St NW
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.
