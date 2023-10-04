Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,361 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Highlight District Hiring Initiatives as New Fiscal Year Begins

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 2 at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials to kick off the start of Fiscal Year 2024 by highlighting a new series of hiring events aimed at connecting residents with job and career opportunities.
 
Sponsored by the Department of Human Resources (DCHR), these hiring events will feature District agencies, local non-profit organizations, and private companies, some making on-the-spot job offers to qualified applicants. Attendees can apply for jobs today that will lead rewarding career pathways in the future.

For more information on DCHR’s FY24 hiring events, go to together.dc.gov/events.
 
WHEN:  
Monday, October 2 at 11:30 am 
 
WHO
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Kevin Donahue, City Administrator  
Keith Anderson, Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development 
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice   
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education   
Charles Hall, Jr., Acting Director of the Department of Human Resources
Glen Lee, Chief Financial Officer  
 
WHERE: 
John A. Wilson Building
Mayor’s Press Briefing Room (G-9)
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
*Closest Metro Station: Federal Triangle*
*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D St NW 
 
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  
 
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter. 
 

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

 

 

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Highlight District Hiring Initiatives as New Fiscal Year Begins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more