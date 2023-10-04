Mayor Bowser to Showcase How District Investments Transform Corridors and Create Opportunity-Rich Neighborhoods

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, October 4 at 11 am Mayor Muriel Bowser will host the Thriving Local DC Business Showcase to highlight the impact of District investments in small and local businesses through grant programs managed by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED).



At the event, Mayor Bowser will also announce the 52 recipients of the Great Streets Retail and Locally Made Manufacturing grant programs for FY23, an investment totaling $3.8 million, and encourage businesses across DC to apply for the FY24 grants.



The Great Streets Retail Grant program is a competitive grant awarded to retail and small business owners in eligible corridors throughout DC to support their growth and development. The Locally Made Manufacturing Grant program supports local manufacturing businesses by providing funding dedicated to improving commercial properties designated for industrial use.



Together, the Great Streets Retail Grant and Locally Made Manufacturing Grant programs are two ways that DMPED supports small businesses in DC. Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Fair Shot budget invests $7 million in these and other grant programs that support small businesses.



WHEN:

Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Keith Anderson, Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Ajia Minnis Cruz Lanham, Owner, Thrive Hair Products

Raji Rankins, Executive Director, Sewing Opportunity Never Ending

Anwar Saleem, Executive Director, H Street Main Street





WHERE:

DC Creative Institute

924 H Street NE

*Closest Bus Route: X2*

*Closest Bikeshare:8th & H Street NE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.



Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos