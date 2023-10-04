Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate DC’s Art Community at Art All Night 2023

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser invites residents and visitors to attend Art All Night, DC’s annual celebration of art and artists, happening today Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. Featuring activations in all eight wards, this year’s event is set to highlight a diverse range of artists and creatives from across DC.

“Art All Night is another reason that DC is the capital of creativity,” said Mayor Bowser. “Every year, Art All Night brings DC together to celebrate the power of art and community and to celebrate the history and culture of DC. We invite people to come out this weekend, to celebrate with friends and family, and to show our support and gratitude for the local artists who keep DC creative.”

Sponsored by the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) and supported by the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities, Art All Night activations highlight art and culture in neighborhoods and business districts across DC, fostering a sense of community and allowing residents to connect with local artists and businesses.

This year, Art All Night will be held at over 20 Main Street corridors and 8 DC Public Library locations with support from Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) across DC. For more information on Art All Night activations and to view the full event schedule, visit dcartallnight.org. There, residents can find the activations nearest them, by Main Street and BID. To find the Art All Night library activation nearest you, visit dclibrary.org.



“Art All Night is a showcase of the incredible artistic talent that resides in DC,” said Kristi Whitfield, Director of the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development. “It's an opportunity for our local artists to shine, and by supporting local artists and attending this event, our residents play a vital role in nurturing our city's creative spirit while simultaneously bolstering our local economy.”

In addition to celebrating art and community, Art All Night offers a chance for local artists and businesses to increase exposure and connect with potential customers. Each year, Art All Night helps to create new revenue streams for small businesses near activation sites, helping to contribute to the growth and prosperity of DC’s small businesses and neighborhoods.



“Art All Night is an opportunity for District residents to truly discover first-hand art in their neighborhoods they may not have known were there,” said Aaron Myers, Director of the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities. “It’s an invitation for people to explore their city and the many pockets where art lies that you may not have been to before. I’m excited to support an effort that really described Washington, DC, as a District of Creatives, as we really assert ourselves as the creative capital of the country.

This year, Art All Night is also accompanied by the new Dine All Night program. Running through October 1, Dine All Night is a culinary exposition that features offerings from over 60 restaurants across all eight wards. Residents and visitors can take advantage of unique special menus and access to restaurant specials and deals.

“Art All Night is a testament to DC's thriving creative community, and we're ecstatic to bring this festival's energy back to Library locations across the District,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director of the DC Public Library. “From live go-go music to insightful film screenings and discussions, we're offering a full slate of activities that reflect the diversity and vitality of our city. And for the first time, we're adding a Culinary Experience led by top chefs at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, making this event a feast for both the mind and the palate.”

Art All Night events begin as early as 4:30 pm and can last until 3 am, and includes the following family-friendly afternoon events:

Friday, 9/29 at 4:30 pm: Kid Art Zone at Petworth Main Street

Arts and craft tables for kids sponsored by Petworth Arts Collaborative and Petworth Peanuts.

For more information, visit petworthmainstreet.org.

Saturday, 9/30 at 5 pm: Kids Zone at Shaw Neighborhood Library

Do-it-yourself art and dance performances.

For more information, visit dclibrary.

Saturday, 9/30 at 5 pm: Storytelling at Cleveland Park Library

Child-friendly programming begins at 5 pm with storytelling.

Later in the evening are music events and a hula hoop and light whip performance.

For more information, visit districtbridges.org.

