Mayor Bowser Showcases How District Investments Transform Corridors and Create Opportunity-Rich Neighborhoods

(Washington, DC) - Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted the Thriving Local DC Business Showcase to highlight the impact of District investments in small and local businesses and celebrate the recipients of the FY23 Great Streets Retail and Locally Made Manufacturing grants. These grant programs are administered by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and supported 52 small local businesses in FY23, for a total investment of $3.8 million.

“Small and local businesses are the backbone of DC’s economy, creating opportunities for residents and workers and breathing new life into communities in all eight wards,” said Mayor Bowser. “Every dollar we invest in our small businesses helps fuel DC’s comeback and grow our economy.”

The grants awarded today supported 52 small and local businesses with grants ranging from $25,000 to $250,000. Since 2015, the Great Streets Retail and Locally Made Manufacturing grant programs have awarded over $42 million to over 500 businesses across the District, creating more than 2,000 jobs for DC residents.

The Great Streets Retail Grant program is a competitive grant awarded to retail and small business owners in eligible corridors throughout DC to support their growth and development. The program awards up to $80,000 to eligible businesses for use towards storefront renovations, equipment purchases, interior design, and/or infrastructure improvements. Eligible businesses include small and independently owned brick-and-mortar businesses and art-based nonprofits throughout Great Streets corridors.



“Mayor Bowser understands that small businesses are a big part of DC’s culture and local economy,” said Interim Deputy Mayor Keith Anderson. “Through the District’s Great Streets and Locally Made grant programs, we continue to support institutions such as Ben’s Chili Bowl while encouraging and supporting new businesses like the DC Creative Institute and Thrive Hair Bar. As we enter FY24, it's important to highlight these programs and their success to remind business owners there are resources available and now is the time to prepare for the next round of funding.”

The Locally Made Manufacturing Grant program supports local manufacturing businesses by providing funding dedicated to improving commercial properties designated for industrial use. The program is designed to grow the District’s local business economy through bolstering manufacturing and strengthening supply chains Districtwide.



At the event, Mayor Bowser visited DC Creative Institute (DCI) and Thrive Hair Bar, two local, black-owned businesses that have received Great Streets Retail grant funding and are using that investment to help transform the H Street Corridor.

“ Mayor Bower’s support in small business program like Great Streets Grant are playing an important role in revitalizing small business in DC.” said Raji Rankins, Founder of DC Creative Institute and graduate of DC Public Schools. “DC Creative Institute is built on a tapestry of strategic partnerships, intertwining art education, community organizations, DC government, and local businesses. All are committed to nurturing a dynamic cultural foundation for DC’s young artists.”

DCI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing young artists with opportunities to improve their craft, foster entrepreneurship, and gain experience selling their works directly to consumers. Supporting artists in mediums ranging from fine art and clothing design to multi-media production, DCI also connects young creatives with experienced mentors and instructors, partnering with the Sew N Know Program to educate young artists.

Thrive Hair Bar was founded to provide local residents with access to quality hair care, something residents could not easily access before. With a focus on those with naturally kinky, coily, and curly hair, Thrive embraces the natural hair experience with plant-based and organic products that works with all hair patterns.

“We are extremely excited and grateful that Thrive Hair Bar was chosen as one of the recipients of the Great Streets Grant,” said Ajia Minnis Cruz Lanham, owner, founder, and CEO of Thrive Hair Bar. “The Great Streets Grant funding will go towards helping to make sure Thrive Hair Bar can continue to provide relaxing, quality experiences in DC by supporting Thrive Hair Bar’s new marketing efforts, updating their digital technologies, and funding necessary construction improvements that enhance Thrive Hair Bar’s luxury experience and offerings.”



Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Fair Shot Budget includes an investment of $7 million in grant programs to support small businesses, including Great Streets and Locally Made Manufacturing grants. Businesses interested in applying for Great Streets should visit ObviouslyDC.gov to learn more about the program and subscribe to DMPED’s newsletter to be notified when the next round of funding becomes available.



