Pebbles, beloved bison at Buffalo Rock State Park, dies of natural causes

OTTAWA - Pebbles, the eldest American bison at Buffalo Rock State Park, died Tuesday afternoon of natural causes. She had been under veterinary care.





Pebbles was born at Buffalo Rock on April 25, 2005, and was a popular site for visitors to the park, which is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.





Two bison remain at the park: Cocoa and her 3-year-old calf, Hope. Hope was born April 28, 2020, just weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty across the world and led to the temporary closure of non-essential businesses and services, including Illinois state parks.



