City of Altamonte Springs Launches First Automated AI-Powered Site Plan Review Partnership in Florida with AutoReview.AI
The City of Altamonte Springs is launching a partnership with AutoReview.AI to perform AI-powered, automated site plan review for development plans and landscaping plans.
Deploying home-grown innovation at the City of Altamonte Springs allows other Florida cities and counties to conveniently visit our City to learn more about AutoReview.AI’s solutions first-hand.”ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Altamonte Springs is launching a partnership with AutoReview.AI to perform AI-powered, automated site plan reviews for development plans and landscaping plans. Altamonte Springs is the first city in Florida to implement an automated review of site and landscape plans. The partnership will be a part of the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab, or AGīL (pronounced “agile”), deploying the software through the City’s development review process.
Using a highly-advanced artificial intelligence architecture, AutoReview.AI’s automated review software will allow the City to perform site and landscape plan reviews more quickly and efficiently. The implementation of this software will increase staff productivity, reduce turnaround time for comments and create savings for taxpayers and developers.
“Altamonte Springs remains on the cutting edge, and we will continue to look for private sector partners who can help us deliver better and more efficient services to our community. We have a long history of partnerships that create benefits for taxpayers and private-sector investors. AutoReview.AI brings a focused, purpose-driven approach to our partnership, which aligns with the City’s business-like philosophy,” said City Manager Frank Martz. “We are particularly excited that AutoReview.AI is a Florida-based company. Deploying home-grown innovation at the City of Altamonte Springs allows other Florida cities and counties to conveniently visit our City to learn more about AutoReview.AI’s solutions first-hand.”
“AutoReview.AI is thrilled to partner with the City of Altamonte Springs and implement our award-winning AI-powered site plan and landscape plan review system into their operations. Together, we are harnessing the power of innovation and technology to revolutionize the construction industry and enhance the efficiency of development processes. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the spirit of collaboration that thrives in the City of Altamonte Springs, with their forward-thinking City Manager Frank Martz leading the charge. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to drive monumental change in the realm of construction technology. We also want to express our immense gratitude to the University of Florida School of Design, Construction, and Planning and the City of Gainesville for their invaluable support in bringing our vision to fruition.
Embracing innovation not only benefits local communities but also sets a compelling example for the entire state and beyond. We invite municipalities across Florida and the nation to explore the possibilities that AI and automation offer in reshaping the future of construction, improving public safety and community well-being. Together, we can pave the way for a more efficient and technologically-advanced approach to development and urban planning,” said Rob Christy, CEO of AutoReview.AI.
Part of the City’s mission through the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab is to showcase emerging technologies and programs that can be shared with cities and counties around the United States. In July 2023, Altamonte Springs and the Florida Department of Transportation launched the first mixed-traffic, multi-year autonomous vehicle shuttle in Florida called CraneRIDES, which will connect SunRail to the center of Altamonte Springs while serving the businesses in between. Beep, also a Florida-based transit innovator, operates CraneRIDES. AutoReview.AI and CraneRIDES are just two examples of innovation solutions that the City is piloting and are among nearly a dozen more partnerships the City has completed or are ongoing with the State of Florida and that will be featured through AGīL.
About the City of Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs is a city born of innovation, fiscal responsibility and progressive ideas. The City is completely debt free and maintains one of the lowest tax rates in Florida. City leadership, staff, residents and local businesses share a vision of making Altamonte Springs the best place in Florida to live, work, raise a family, earn a degree, seek medical care, build a business and more. Few locations in the state offer the robust services Altamonte Springs provides at such a low cost. From forward-thinking projects and proactive initiatives to an evolving business climate and environmentally-friendly projects, Altamonte Springs has set an example for other municipalities by striving to work beyond the typical constraints of local government.
The City has a perfect blend of community spirit and bustling activities that help create a wholesome environment for residents and visitors alike. Residential tree-lined streets and beautiful, natural parks reflect the charming and unique character of what locals call home. Not to mention, the City’s robust events program is the most exciting in the region; all generously funded by the area’s corporate sponsors. Hosting more than one million visitors each year, Altamonte Springs’ programs infuse into the community a sense of excitement and entertainment, while enriching its diverse social fabric.
About AutoReview.AI
AutoReview.AI is a pioneering force within the construction technology sector, setting new standards for innovation and efficiency. Our award-winning, patent-pending software empowers us to conduct and deliver precise, comprehensive, and consistent building reviews, reshaping the landscape of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. We are driven by a profound mission: to redefine how the world approaches land and building assessment, and we take on the responsibility of leading the revolution towards AI and automation. Our commitment to attracting the next generation of talent to the construction industry is guided by a vision to propel the sector into the future, harnessing the boundless benefits and potential of AI to drive monumental change.
We are fueled by a passion for innovation and a determination to streamline processes that have long been cumbersome. Our technology enhances existing manual, human-centric processes by automating them, thereby improving accuracy, and allowing individuals to allocate their time more effectively. We firmly believe that a swift, seamless, and efficient compliance review process is not only possible but also within reach. AutoReview.AI fully embraces and champions a technology-driven future because we are dedicated to constructing buildings and infrastructure that adhere to building codes, ensuring public safety and community well-being.
