The Most Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu to Deliver AADC L’Hommedieu Lecture at Douglass Student Center on October 24, 2023
The 101-year old Associate Alumnae of Douglass College, "AADC" (douglassalumnae.org), will feature the Most Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu, a race and gender justice activist and daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to deliver the organization's free L'Hommedieu Lecture on Tuesday, October 24, at 7:00 pm at the Douglass Student Center on the Douglass College campus at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey - New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Rev. Tutu’s lecture, "Truth & Reconciliation: Healing Wounds," will focus on ways to speak our truths without judgment and to heal as individuals and as a society. The lecture is open to the AADC community, the greater Rutgers community, and the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Oct. 23
“It is clear that our communities and our world are in desperate need of peace. For us to achieve true peace it is important that we find ways to listen with open ears, minds and hearts to each other’s stories, hopes and fears.” said Rev. Tutu. “Each of us has an important role to play in the struggle for justice and peace. We will come together to use our voices and gifts to build the just world we all desire.”
AADC President Jeanne Fox, Class of 1975, said, “Our outstanding alumnae organization proudly presents this informative and inspiring lecture with an opportunity for our community and beyond to learn more about how we can help create a more just society.”
About the Lecture:
The free, biennial lecture hosted by the AADC is made possible through the generosity of the late Frances Bradley L’Hommedieu, Class of 1926. Since it was established in her honor in 1983, past notable L’Hommedieu Lecturers have included the honorable Dr. Bernice A. King, authors and New York Times columnists Gail Collins and Nicholas Kristoff, and best-selling authors, Piper Kerman, “Orange is the New Black” and Rebecca Skloot, author of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” among others.
The free L’Hommedieu Lecture follows on the heels of the Association’s 101st Anniversary Reunion in June, the annual Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt Career Symposium in September, and year-round in-person and virtual AADC activities that connect, develop and support life-long learning, networking, community development and service projects.
About the AADC:
Every alumna of the New Jersey College for Women, Douglass College, and Douglass Residential College automatically becomes an Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) member, the independent 501(c )(3) organization that connects more than 40,000 women worldwide who share a passion for learning. There are no specific membership dues, however alumnae are encouraged to become an active member. The AADC develops and promotes connections among Douglass alumnae by providing programs, services, networks, and life-long learning opportunities that represent the interests and needs of our diverse alums. The AADC provides prudent stewardship of the Douglass Fund and other endowed funds held by the AADC for the benefit of Douglass; distributions from these funds contribute financial support to Douglass and its students. Follow us on social media @douglassalumnae.
