Canine Cognitive Decline in Veterinary Patients to be Used to Advance Alzheimer's Research

The DOGMA Initiative: Bridging Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease Research with Canine Cognitive Decline

Until now veterinarians have had only a limited role in the One Health initiative to combat disease. However, their CCD patients represent significant disease-relevant surrogates for AD research.” — Dr. Joel Ehrenzweig

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USAA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unparalleled venture, Veterinary Health Research Centers (VHRC) brings together veterinary and human research scientists from Canada, the UK, Israel, and the USA in collaboration of US veterinary practitioners for the DOGMA (Dogs Overcoming Geriatric Memory and Aging) Study. This groundbreaking initiative employs interdisciplinary research to delve into dementia and Alzheimer's disease (AD) by exploring its canine counterpart—Canine Cognitive Decline (CCD).

Global aging drives the growing incidence of dementia among the elderly. Despite healthcare advancements, the dearth of effective animal research models hinders therapeutic progress in human dementia and AD. CCD in dogs, which resembles human dementia, presents a promising avenue, positioning dogs as instrumental assets in neurodegenerative research.

The DOGMA Program is featured in the American Journal of Veterinary Research (AJVR) under "Currents in One Health". Written by the renowned veterinary pharmacologist and VHRC co-founder Dr. Rob Hunter, the paper scrutinizes how blood biomarkers and behavioral patterns in senior dogs can become crucial research indicators. DOGMA findings are set to pave the way for future CCD studies, aiming to align insights from both AD and CCD. Such alignment can catalyze early detection breakthroughs, foster efficient treatments, and elevate the quality of life for both humans and dogs.

Dr. Joel Ehrenzweig, VHRC founder and CEO, elaborates in a related Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association (JAVMA) article on the vital role local veterinary clinicians will play in this One Health initiative. This collaboration germinated when Dr. Atticus Hainsworth, an expert in cerebral small vessel disease and vascular cognitive impairment at St George's, University of London, discussed the dearth of surrogate animal models for dementia/AD research with Dr. Ehrenzweig. The DOGMA initiative bridges these gaps, converging human health and veterinary science.

Given the escalating prevalence of AD and its associated treatment costs, the dire need for novel research models has long been evident. While recent approved monoclonal antibodies provide some hope, their hefty price tags and narrow efficacy underscore the call for new research directions. The DOGMA Initiative stands at the forefront of this mission, recognizing CCD as pivotal in advancing AD research.

DOGMA exemplifies the transformative potential of collaborative ventures, spotlighting the role of CCD in shaping our understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of AD. VHRC warmly invites clinicians, researchers, and all with a comparative medical interest to engage with the DOGMA initiative, amplifying the breadth and impact of this trailblazing research alliance.

The global challenge of dementia and existing treatment limitations emphasize the dire demand for robust research. CCD serves as a crucial translational model, mirroring the physiological and behavioral intricacies of human dementia. Investigating biomarkers for cognitive decline in both species might usher in a new era of early identification of neurodegeneration. An integrated approach, combining human and veterinary medicine insights within the One Health framework, promises transformative treatments for humans and canines.

The limitations posed by rodent models underscore the efficacy of CCD in dogs as an optimal research trajectory. The coexistence of humans and dogs amplifies the potential for shared research benefits.

The burgeoning senior pet demographic reflects the rise in the aging human population. Collaborative efforts, intertwining human and animal research methodologies, can revolutionize diagnostic and therapeutic practices, leading to a more unified health perspective that enriches the lives of both humans and their cherished pets.

About Veterinary Health Research Centers: Founded by Drs. Joel Ehrenzweig and Robert P. Hunter, Veterinary Health Research Centers (VHRC) is a leading entity in comparative medicine, merging veterinary insights with broader healthcare methodologies. VHRC champions the interconnectedness of human and animal health, endorsing holistic approaches that address the well-being of both.

VHRC prioritizes innovative studies with animals that exhibit spontaneous disease conditions. This distinct perspective not only deepens the understanding of such diseases but also caters to a wide-ranging clientele, including pharmaceutical companies seeking detailed real-world data to strengthen their regulatory submissions. Startups and businesses offering over-the-counter and direct-to-consumer products often partner with VHRC, leveraging VHRC's expertise to validate the effectiveness of their offerings.

With its groundbreaking studies and steadfast dedication to improving health for both animals and humans, VHRC is redefining our perceptions and methodologies in 21st-century healthcare.

About DOGMA: The DOGMA Study delves into the intertwined cognitive aging challenges evident in humans and canines. Anchored at the Veterinary Health Research Centers, DOGMA seeks to uncover the parallels between human Alzheimer's Disease and Canine Cognitive Decline. This initiative offers a united platform for veterinary practitioners, human research scientists, and industry experts to tackle cognitive aging intricacies collaboratively. DOGMA heralds the strength of interdisciplinary research, aiming for a future where insights from canines pave the way for innovative treatments, improved diagnostics, and an enhanced quality of life for humans and their canine companions.