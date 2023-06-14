Transpharmation and Veterinary Health Research Centers Announce Partnership to Accelerate Drug Discovery

Veterinary Health Research Centers Biotech Innovator

Transpharmation and Veterinary Health Research Centers Partner to Accelerate Drug Discovery with Translational Preclinical Services and POC Clinical Trials

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transpharmation Canada Ltd. (Transpharmation), the largest niche neuroscience-specialized small and large animal contract research organization (CRO), and a leading neurocognitive focused biotechnology company, and Veterinary Health Research Centers LLC (VHRC), a niche CRO specializing in providing disease-relevant canines and felines with spontaneous naturally occurring conditions for researchers, have announced their strategic comarketing partnership at the Animal Health, Nutrition & Technology Innovation USA Conference. Designed to accelerate drug discovery programs by providing high-quality, translational drug discovery services, this collaboration will enable a seamless transition of preclinical work conducted by Transpharmation into Proof of Concept or pre-IND/INAD clinical trials using animals with real-world conditions traditionally unavailable in research colonies.

The partnership offers Transpharmation access to VHRC's network of animal hospitals to conduct research with the primary mission of improving the quality of life of people and companion animals by assisting in the development of safe and efficacious medications, nutritional supplements, and foods. Similarly, VHRC can access Transpharmation’s preclinical ability to assess safety signals and pharmacokinetics of novel therapeutics prior to evaluation in companion animals.

The partnership between Transpharmation and VHRC promises to deliver significant benefits to clients, including:

1. Accelerated drug discovery: By combining Transpharmation's innovative research capabilities with VHRC's animal health clinical expertise, clients can expect a seamless progression of their drug discovery programs from laboratory in vivo models to the clinical stage.

2. Comprehensive service offerings: The collaboration provides a wide range of preclinical services, including disease-relevant surrogates to deliver critical information needed to realize the full potential of preclinical assets in heterologous animal populations.

3. Access to unique resources: With access to the largest source of animals for real-world data collection, the partnership expands access to companion animals with naturally developing age-related diseases, including Alzheimer's-like cognitive decline, osteoarthritic pain, and other spontaneous conditions. This partnership allows clients to leverage these unparalleled resources for their drug discovery programs.

4. Enhanced scientific expertise: The combined knowledge and experience of Transpharmation and VHRC's teams ensure that clients receive reliable and clinically relevant data to inform their drug development decisions.

5. Collaborative approach: Transpharmation and VHRC work together to deliver tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs and requirements.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in the biotechnology and preclinical research sectors. Together, TransPharmation and VHRC can deliver unparalleled translational drug discovery services, ultimately contributing to the development of innovative therapies for patients in need.

For more information about this partnership or to learn how your organization can benefit from these enhanced services, please contact:

info@transpharmation.com for Transpharmation and info@vhrcenters.com for VHRC.

####

About Transpharmation Ltd.

Transpharmation recently merged with InterVivo Solutions, forming the largest boutique Neuroscience-specialised small and large animal CRO, with a delivery spanning North America, Asia, UK and Europe, and increased capacity and opportunities for collaboration. Transpharmation services both the Companion Animal and Human Health spaces, specializing in the use of naturally occurring models for the development of therapeutic drugs, nutritional supplements, devices and foods for use in companion animals. Other areas of focus include age-related cognitive dysfunction, osteoarthritis, diabetes and metabolic disease, dermatology and stress and anxiety. We have extensive experience with a range of therapeutic products including cannabis, psychedelics, small molecules, biologics, antibodies and vaccines. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss how our models and services can help increase your product value and aid your product development. Please contact us via our website https://www.transpharmation.com/contact

About Veterinary Health Research Centers, LLC.

Pharma and healthcare organizations constantly face the pressure of keeping up in a fast-paced and ever-evolving industry. Clinical trials are high risk endeavors that require significant resources made challenging by budgetary and human resource constraints.

VHRC, a company devoted to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners, has been acknowledged for its innovative methods in addressing clinical trial challenges. This recognition comes in the form of a finalist position for the Most Innovative Start-up Company category at the Citeline Awards 2023.

Understanding that studies offer benefits for their pets as well as having a potential for significant human translational value, owners are enthusiastic supporters of clinical study programs.

VHRC identifies pet owners and veterinarians seeking treatment options for companion animals with a wide variety of naturally occurring conditions, including cancer, cognitive decline, inflammation and immune-mediated, organ, and rare diseases.

For more information, please visit www.vhrcenters.com or contact j.ehrenzweig@vhrcenters.com