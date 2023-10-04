Tennessee Expands Early Intervention Services to School Age

NASHVILLE—The federal government has given its approval for Tennessee to become the first state to offer early intervention services to children until they reach school age.

The Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS) will give eligible families the option to receive services until the start of the school year following the child’s fifth birthday. This is the full age range allowed for early intervention services through Part C of the Individual with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

“We’ve seen children across Tennessee make incredible strides in their development through early intervention services,” said Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Commissioner Brad Turner. “We are thrilled we can continue to lead the nation and take this opportunity to give families the support they need to help their children grow and prepare for school.”

TEIS is a voluntary program that offers therapy and other services to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities. It is provided to children and families at no cost. TEIS provided services to approximately 17,990 children in fiscal year 2023.

Last year, DIDD gave families the option to extend services through the TEIS Extended Option until the start of the school year following a child’s fourth birthday. This new federal approval extends the length of time for an additional year.

Hundreds of families have chosen the TEIS Extended Option since it started last October.

Learn more about TEIS here: https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/tennessee-early-intervention-system-teis.html



