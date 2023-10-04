F&G surveys fish populations in the Snake River prior to quagga mussel treatment

The marks placed on the fish are a fin-clip on the tail. Later, using the mark to unmarked fish ratio, Fish and Game will be able to estimate fish population size prior to the quagga mussel treatment and develop baseline fish community information to assist our efforts in rebuilding fish populations in the future.

The data resulting from this work is important to have before the implementation of the chelated copper treatment by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture that started on Oct. 3

Fish and Game biologists expect to have some fish mortality, including sturgeon, as a result of the copper treatment. To mitigate for these losses, Fish and Game has several tools available, which include translocating adults after the treatment, hatchery stocking and natural recolonization from downstream.

These are also mitigation tools for other fish species within the treatment area. Biologists will be monitoring the effects of this unprecedented treatment and working to determine the best course of action afterward. This is an evolving situation, and Fish and Game staff will do our best to keep people informed as it goes along.

For more information about quagga mussels impacts to Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources, visit our website at www.idfg.idaho.gov/quagga.