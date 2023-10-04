VN-Index rebounds from 3-month low

VIETNAM, October 4 - HÀ NỘI — Shares finished higher on Wednesday, lifted by the return of foreign capital flow and bargain-hunting force after strong correction in the previous session.

The market's benchmark VN-Index rose 10.57 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 1,128.67 points. The index recouped from the loss of more than 37 points on Tuesday due to strong selling pressure. The Tuesday's losses erased all recovery efforts of last sessions.

The breadth of the market returned to the positive zone with 225 stocks advancing, while 84 ticker symbols went down.

However, liquidity fell sharply from the previous session. In particular, trading volume and value on the southern bourse were nearly 682.5 million shares and VNĐ15 trillion (US$611.8 million), down 45.3 per cent and 41.1 per cent, respectively.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, increased 7.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 1,138.54 points. Eighteen stocks ticked up, while eight inched lower and four stayed flat.

Leading the recovery trend today were the real estate, banking and securities industries. Of which, Vingroup (VIC) was the biggest gainer, up 3.6 per cent.

It was followed by BIDV (BID), Hòa Phát Group (HPG), SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) and Vinhomes (VHM). All the stocks climbed in a range of 1.8-5.13 per cent.

Also supporting the bullish sentiment, many large-cap posted big gains today, such as Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) increased 2.63 per cent, Sacombank (STB) soared by 3.42 per cent, Vincome Retail (VRE) added up 2.66 per cent and Đức Giang Chemicals (DGC) rose by 3.85 per cent.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) also rebounded on Wednesday after losing more than 10 per cent in the previous traded. The index ended at 230.2 points, an increase of 3.52 points, or 1.55 per cent.

During the session, over 100.7 million shares were traded on HNX, worth VNĐ1.85 trillion.

The market also received support from the return of foreign investors as they net bought nearly VNĐ330 billion on both main exchanges. Specifically, they net bought VNĐ188.48 billion on HoSE and VNĐ141.41 billion on HNX. — VNS