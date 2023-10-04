Two exhibitions on supporting, manufacturing industries open in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 4 -

HCM CITY — Two major supporting and manufacturing industry exhibitions, METALEX Vietnam and NEPCON Vietnam, opened in HCM City on October 4, providing an effective forum for local and international companies to exchange information and enhance co-operation.

The expos are showcasing a wide range of advanced metalworking tools and solutions, surface mount technology and testing and measurement technologies and electronics parts from over 300 brands from 20 countries, including Accretech, Yamaha, LKM, Showadenki, and Dichun.

There are eight international pavilions from Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and mainland China.

The events also feature activities such as Technology showcase, Business Matching and a Puzzle Challenge competition that seeks to enhance the experience for industrialists and help businesses expand their opportunities.

There will be seminars, including one on “Mechanical engineering for the development of renewable energy in the coastal areas and islands of Việt Nam.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vũ Trọng Tài, general manager of RX Tradex Vietnam, the shows’ organiser, said over the past decades METALEX Vietnam has become an ideal platform for industrialists to catch up with the ever-evolving innovations and knowledge in the fields of metalworking and supporting industries.

NEPCON is a destination for top industry providers and subcontractor from around the world to share technical advice on SMT and intelligent manufacturing, he said.

“This year METALEX Vietnam and NEPCON Vietnam will set the stage for over 15,000 buyers to source the latest machine tools in metalworking solutions and electronic manufacturing from more than 300 brands from over 20 countries.

“The co-location of the two shows will provide visitors and exhibitors with unparalleled opportunities to network with industry experts, explore new innovations, exchange knowledge, and forge strong collaborations.”

According to the organiser, Việt Nam is considered an attractive investment destination as an industrial wave moves towards Southeast Asian nations.

To seize the opportunities offered by the global supply chain diversification, Vietnamese industrialists should enhance their competitiveness by upgrading machinery and technologies to improve productivity and developing human resources, it added.

Nguyễn Chỉ Sáng, vice chairman of the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry, said the market for machinery and equipment in Việt Nam by 2045 is forecast to reach US$800 billion -1 trillion, offering great opportunities for their manufacturers and suppliers.

The exhibitions at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will go on until October 6. — VNS