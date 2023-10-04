Bình Dương boosts investment attraction

VIETNAM, October 4 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The southern province of Bình Dương is focusing on attracting investments in science-technology, especially high-tech, and digital technology, aiming to concretise its development targets, a local official told representatives of MiTAC, an IT solution provider of Taiwan (China).

Bình Dương aims to develop itself into a smart city and form an innovation region, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Danh said at the working session on October 4.

The province has rolled out 38 projects on technological application, and supported more than 60 enterprises in digital transformation, he added.

MiTAC Vice Chairman Chen Po Yen noted his hope for cooperation with the province in science-technology, particularly IT, cyber security and AIoT smart cameras, which have been accelerated in Bình Dương to reach the smart city status.

The same day, the committee announced that a delegation of the province led by its Chairman Võ Văn Minh visited Nebraska to promote investment from the US state, saying the trip took place after the two localities’ authorities signed a memorandum of understanding on July 12 to tighten their relations.

Accordingly, they will enhance collaboration in education, industry and agriculture, with priority to be given to education-training.

As of September 15, Bình Dương had attracted nearly US$1.3 billion in foreign investment, with 85 newly-invested projects worth some $500 million. — VNS