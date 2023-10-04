NCMS Releases White Paper on Cybersecurity Best Practices for the Manufacturing Sector

Ann Arbor, MI, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) has released a white paper promoting cybersecurity best practices that will improve the security of the entire industrial base. The white paper, “Addressing Cybersecurity Threats and Safeguarding the Manufacturing Sector,” is written by Kyle Saleeby, Ph.D., Research Staff at the Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute, and NCMS Executive Vice President, Business Development and Programs Rebecca Taylor.

“Manufacturing is one of the top industries targeted by cyberattacks,” said Taylor. “This white paper identifies specific steps that companies can take to reduce the risk of cyberattacks, improve resiliency, and accelerate the return to normal operations after an attack occurs.”

Featuring the most up-to-date research on the evolving global cybersecurity threat landscape, it focuses in particular on the challenges and needs of small and medium enterprises. The white paper outlines the most common types of cyberattacks and provides a range of solutions that organizations can take to evaluate and upgrade their cybersecurity.

“This white paper is part of NCMS’s broader Cybersecurity Strategic Initiative, which convenes technical experts in operational technology and cybersecurity to help companies identify, mitigate, and close security and resilience gaps,” said Taylor. “In response to new and complex cybersecurity demands, NCMS is dedicated to helping manufacturers develop robust systems to ensure uninterrupted production.”

To view and download the white paper, visit: https://www.ncms.org/ncms-releases-white-paper-addressing-cybersecurity-threats-and-safeguarding-the-manufacturing-sector/.

About NCMS

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base. NCMS leverages a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution.

