Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Mesquite Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Up Texas Tradition

Line up before 11 AM on May 15 for your chance to win Barbecue for a Year

Mesquite, TX, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smoke’s been rollin’ for 30 years at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Mesquite, and now it’s time to celebrate the way only Dickey’s can — with unbeatable barbecue, big-time prizes, and a two-day party you won’t forget.

The celebration kicks off Wednesday, May 14 at 3700 Gus Thomasson Road with a pre-party full of deals and good times:

30-cent wings

30-cent Big Yellow Cups

$1 raffle tickets available all day

And it’s all for a great cause — every raffle ticket benefits The Dickey Foundation, which supports first responders across the country.

“It’s an incredible honor to carry forward the legacy that MJ Breaux built here in Mesquite,” said Shaun Connell, the new franchise owner of the Mesquite location. “This store has been part of the community for 30 years, and I’m thrilled to take the reins and keep that tradition going strong. This celebration isn’t just about marking a milestone — it’s about honoring the past and looking ahead to an even bigger future.”

Thursday, May 15 — The Big Anniversary Bash

The real party happens on Thursday, and you’ll want to line up before 11 AM — that’s your best chance to win Barbecue for a Year, one of four grand prizes being raffled off during the day.

Plus, the first 30 guests through the door will receive a signed Dickey’s cookbook and a warm Texas welcome.

Starting when the doors open, guests can enjoy:

30% off their order

30-cent wings

30-cent Big Yellow Cups

Live on-site broadcast from 99.5 The Wolf from 10 AM to 3 PM with Smokey Rivers bringing the energy

“We’re a family-owned business, and we’ve been proud to serve families in Texas and beyond for over eight decades,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This store in Mesquite represents the very heart of who we are — rooted in community, fueled by tradition, and committed to great food and service.”

Entertainment, Prizes, and a Whole Lot of Barbecue

At 1 PM, the North Mesquite High School Cheerleaders kick things off with hometown pride, followed by a high-energy takeover at 2 PM by the Dallas Mavericks, featuring MavsMan, Champ, and the ManiAACs.

Throughout the day, guests can enter $1 raffles to win:

A 75” TV

A smoker

A Red Bull fridge

Dickey’s gift cards

And of course, Barbecue for a Year for four lucky winners

Remember: You must be present to win.

“This isn’t just a party — it’s a tribute to the loyalty and legacy of the Dickey’s family and our guests,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’ve grown from a single location in Dallas to a global brand, but Mesquite is proof that no matter how far we go, we never forget where we came from.”

Not in Mesquite? All of DFW is Celebrating

Even if you can’t make it to the Mesquite store, you can still join the celebration. On Thursday, May 15, visit any participating Dickey’s across the DFW area and use promo code 30YEARS for 30% off your order — in-store, online, or through the Dickey’s app.

So mark your calendars and come early.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Mesquite

3700 Gus Thomasson Road

May 14 & 15

Doors open early — line up before 11 AM on May 15 for your best shot at Barbecue for a Year.

Three decades in Mesquite. One unforgettable celebration. Come be part of it.

