How to Prepare Your Dog for Overnight Boarding: Ray Joseph of In My Paws Shares Insights with HelloNation on What to Bring When Boarding Your Dog for the First Time

WATCHUNG, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet owners often wonder how to make the experience of overnight boarding a positive one when bringing their dog to a facility for the first time. According to Ray Joseph of In My Paws in Watchung, New Jersey , thoughtful preparation is key to reducing stress and ensuring a smooth transition for both pets and their owners.

A good first step is easing a dog into the experience through short daycare visits or an initial overnight trial. This helps acclimate the dog to the facility’s environment, including the presence of new people, other animals, and unfamiliar surroundings. Joseph emphasizes the value of gradual exposure, which can help prevent stress and behavioral issues during longer stays.

Owners should confirm that all vaccinations, particularly for illnesses such as Bordetella, are current. Not only is this required by most reputable boarding facilities, but it also contributes to a safe and healthy space for all pets. Additionally, packing familiar items, such as a toy, blanket, or item carrying the owner's scent, can help comfort the dog and reduce feelings of separation anxiety.

Clear communication with staff about feeding schedules and any specific dietary needs is essential. Keeping routines consistent can help a dog feel secure, even when away from home. Joseph also notes the importance of an owner's demeanor at drop-off; dogs are perceptive and often reflect the emotions of their humans. Staying calm and confident can have a direct, reassuring effect on a pet’s behavior.

These practices, combined with a reliable and compassionate boarding team, can transform what might be an anxious situation into a pleasant and enriching experience for dogs. The article, How Do I Prepare My Dog for Boarding for the First Time? , shares practical tips from In My Paws in Watchung, New Jersey, and outlines what to bring when boarding your dog for the first time.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09fb0136-e028-402f-bfa5-3faebf435ec0

How Do I Prepare My Dog for Overnight Boarding: Ray Joseph of In My Paws Shares Insights on What to Bring When Boarding Your Dog for the First Time How Do I Prepare My Dog for Overnight Boarding: Ray Joseph of In My Paws Shares Insights on What to Bring When Boarding Your Dog for the First Time

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.