Saskatchewan Proclaims October as Disability Employment Awareness Month

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 4, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October as Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM), in partnership with SARC.

"Individuals with disabilities play an important role in Saskatchewan's workforce," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "I am proud of the work our government and SARC continue to do to build a diverse and inclusive work environment for all."

DEAM provides an opportunity to recognize the importance of a diverse workforce and celebrate the many contributions individuals with disabilities make to Saskatchewan businesses and communities. It is also a time to highlight the importance of inclusiveness in our workplaces.

The Government of Saskatchewan recently passed The Accessible Saskatchewan Act to prevent and remove accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities. Work is being done to establish the Accessibility Advisory Committee, who will make recommendations about accessibility standards in a number of areas, including employment.

"Everyone benefits when people with disabilities participate in meaningful employment," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Employees benefit from the inclusive experience, and employers benefit from a diverse and dedicated workforce. We appreciate those employers who work to provide accommodations that will ensure employee success. Disability Employment Awareness Month gives us all an opportunity to look to the future of a Saskatchewan that is accessible to all."

Throughout this month, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training will highlight organizations from Saskatchewan that have actively promoted disability inclusion in the workplace and showcase the positive outcomes of hiring people with disabilities.

"When employers hire people experiencing disability, they create equitable and inclusive workplaces and strengthen their workplace culture," SARC Executive Director Amy McNeil said. "This results in more engaged employees and increased job satisfaction. There is a wealth of talented and skilled workers who are ready and able to make tremendous contributions to the success of businesses across Saskatchewan. Throughout the month of October, SARC and SARC member organizations will be celebrating inclusive Saskatchewan employers who recognize this potential during DEAM."

The Ministry of Immigration and Career Training is committed to helping all Saskatchewan residents attach to the labour market by offering career planning, employment services and access to training for in-demand jobs.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the ministry at 1-833-613-0485 or careerservices@gov.sk.ca to discuss available programs and services.

To learn more about inclusive employment, visit www.employlink.ca. EmployLink provides information on the economic and other benefits of hiring people experiencing disability.

