What strategic and organizational choices should Public Employment Services make in the face of new challenges in the labour market?

In order to act effectively on the employment situation, governments are relying more and more on their Public Employment Service (PES).

Wishing to improve its model, France has just conducted an international benchmark study to discover different strategic and organizational models of PES.

This webinar is an opportunity to discover the results of the study and to discuss with representatives of several contributing countries their PES models: Germany, Catalonia region (Spain), Denmark.

This webinar will be held in the morning, as well as in the afternoon to accommodate participants from different time zones. The first webinar will last from 10.30 to 12.20 CEST. While the second webinar will take place between 15.00 to 16.50 CEST.



Agenda

Opening remarks (10 minutes): Welcome speech by Sangheon LEE (Director, EMPLOYMENT department, ILO) and Thomas AUDIGE (Directeur Général, Inspection Générale des Affaires Sociales, France)

First part: Introductory remarks (35 minutes) Explanation of the French context by Anousheh KARVAR (Déléguée du Gouvernement français auprès de l’OIT, Gouvernement Français) Explanation of the France Travail project by Thibaut GUILLUY (Haut-Commissaire à l’emploi et à l’engagement des entreprises, Gouvernement Français) Explanation of the IGAS / IGF approach upstream of France Travail and presentation of the main observations contained in the report

Second part: Round table (60 minutes) Two topics: 1) The PES: an essential lever for employment policies in the face of multiple crises 2) What choices for governance between the national, regional and local level? 8 Speakers: 1 IGAS (LC Viossat), 1 IGF (Ph. Vincon), 4 PES (Germany - Michael van der Cammen – BA; Denmark – Jens Sibbersen, Jobcenter København; Catalunya – Susana Diaz Martinez - SOC France - Pôle emploi : Sandrine Portier), 1 ILO (tbd), 1 OECD (tbd) Questions and answers

Conclusions (5 minutes): Sangheon Lee

List of speakers

, Director EMPLOYMENT Department, ILO, Directeur Général, Inspection Générale des Affaires Sociales (France), Déléguée du Gouvernement français auprès de l’OIT, Gouvernement Français, Haut-Commissaire à l’emploi et à l’engagement des entreprises, Gouvernement Français, Head of EMPLAB Branch, ILO, Inspecteur Général des Affaires Sociales, IGAS (France), Inspecteur Général des Finances, IGF (France), Director International Relations, Migration, Recognition, Labour market ad-mission, International Counselling, and Placement, German Federal Employment Agency, Centre manager, Jobcenter Copenhagen, Denmark, Sub-directora general de Polítiques Actives, Servei Públic d'Ocupació de Catalunya (Spain), Adjointe à la Directrice Europe et Relations Internationales, Pôle emploi - FRANCE, Senior economist. OECD