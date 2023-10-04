Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Community Representation Initiative Convenes Today

The CRI was established in direct response to the feedback received from the community through the 2023 Consent Order. The expressed desire for increased involvement in activities related to RHBFSF defueling, tank closure, as well as safe drinking water in the Navy water system has led to the creation of this important initiative. Its primary objective is to enable a self-selected group of individuals to represent the interests of the community to the DON, DLA, EPA, and other participating federal, state, and local agencies.

CRI members were elected by their peers in a public forum on September 16, 2023, and established their bylaws and ground rules on September 26, 2023. Outcomes from those meetings can be found here.

The key areas of discussion during the October 4 meeting will include details on the defueling of RHBFSF and associated risk mitigation, with time for Q&A between the CRI members and presenters. The CRI aims to foster an interactive relationship between the DON, DLA, EPA, and community stakeholders.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Oct. 4, 2023

Time: 5 – 7 p.m. HT

Location: Hawaii State Capitol Auditorium (415 S. Beretania Street)

This meeting will be broadcast on YouTube (@RedHillCRI)

Through the CRI, the DON, along with DLA and the EPA, will build a stronger partnership with the community, ensuring community interests are effectively represented and addressed.

For more information about Red Hill and the 2023 Consent Order, please visit the Navy Region Hawaii website https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/.