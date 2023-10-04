Submit Release
EV Industry Leaders Join REV Technologies

Brock Fraser Joins REV Board of Directors, Dr. Bharat Balasubramanian Joins REV Advisory Board

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REV Technologies is pleased to announce Brock Fraser has joined to its Board of Directors and Dr. Bharat Balasubramanian has joined its Advisory Board. These industry leaders are essential to REV Technologies’ efforts in identification and adoption of advanced EV technologies.

Brock Fraser retired in May 2023 as the General Manager of Cascadia Motion, a subsidiary of BorgWarner specializing in design and manufacture of high-performance electric propulsion equipment for specialty markets including racing, consumer and commercial vehicles. Prior to that, Brock’s role at BorgWarner was based in Silicon Valley searching for investment, partnership and acquisition opportunities on behalf of the company, serving as the Executive Director of Innovation and Investments, primarily focusing on electrification technology. During Brock’s 22-year career at BorgWarner he was twice recognized with BorgWarner corporate Innovation Awards and was the creator of the EFR Series turbochargers that are still used in the NTT IndyCar racing series.

Dr. Bharat Balasubramanian, or Dr. B as he is known, currently heads the cross-disciplinary Center for Advanced Vehicle Technologies at the University of Alabama with research thrusts in electric vehicles, connected and automated vehicles and their associated infrastructure. Dr. B previously had a 38-year career in research and development with Daimler AG in the Mercedes- Benz Cars Division and was the VP of Daimler’s group research and advanced engineering, responsible for telematics and connectivity, safety and automated driving, electric and electronic systems and material and manufacturing technologies. Dr. B was the initiator and champion of automated driving, connected vehicles, electric cars and carbon fiber reinforced polymer, or CFRP, light weighting at Daimler. He founded the collaboration between Tesla and Daimler and has remained friends with Elon Musk since 2007.

About REV Technologies

REV Technologies (www.rileyev.com), develops and markets electric performance vehicles under the Riley brand. Our mission is to develop race-to road electrification performance technology as the increasing role of electric propulsion in the automotive industry undergoes a massive technology disruption.

REV TECHNOLOGIES INC

