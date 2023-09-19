REV Technologies joins forces with Cascadia Motion

The REV Streetfighter is on the Grid

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REV Technologies is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Cascadia Motion, a subsidiary of BorgWarner, to utilize cutting-edge Integrated electric Drive Modules (IDM’s) for REV Technologies' "race to road vehicles.” Cascadia Motion's design expertise, backed by BorgWarner's technology and global footprint, ensures the scalability of the integrated motor drive systems, facilitating broader access to these advanced EV technologies.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the automotive industry, as REV’s race to road vehicles are engineered for driver involvement and character, bringing the enthusiast into the EV marketplace. Riley designed, operated, and built cars have scored 20 overall victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, three IndyCar championships and 21 American sports car titles. Cascadia Motion brings a wealth of experience in motorsports propulsion projects, having contributed to the development of propulsion technologies for prestigious events such as Lemans Prototype LMP, Formula E, and Formula One teams.

REV Technologies President, John Silseth, expressed his excitement about the relationship, stating, "We are delighted to work with Cascadia Motion as our supplier of choice. At the core of this collaboration lies the Streetfighter, a cutting-edge vehicle designed to push the boundaries of electric performance.” Equipped with Cascadia Motion electric propulsion, the Streetfighter is being developed with thrilling REV "HORNET" and the powerful REV "WASP" drivetrain options.

The REV "HORNET" boasts an impressive 301 horsepower, 368 ft-lbs. of torque, and a 12,000 RPM limit, delivering an electrifying acceleration experience from 0 to 60 MPH. The REV "WASP," on the other hand, boasts a remarkable 530 horsepower and 800V architecture, providing exhilarating 0 to 100 MPH performance.

About REV Technologies

REV Technologies (http://rileyev.com), develops and markets electric performance vehicles under the Riley brand. Our mission is to develop race-to road electrification performance technology as the increasing role of electric propulsion in the automotive industry undergoes a massive technology disruption.

About Cascadia Motion LLC

Cascadia Motion LLC based in Oregon is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BorgWarner. Cascadia Motion specializes in the design, development, and production of electric propulsion solutions for prototype and low-volume production applications.