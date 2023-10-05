New Wireless Water Detection System Empowers Facility Managers to Protect People and Avoid Infrastructure Damage

Swift Sensors Wireless Water Detection Puck Sensor Swift Sensors Wireless Water Detection System

Swift Sensors launches new wireless water detection system that empowers facility managers to prevent business disruptions and avoid infrastructure damage.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Sensors (www.swiftsensors.com), provider of advanced IoT sensors and facilities monitoring solutions, announced today the addition of an innovative Wireless Water Detection Puck Sensor to their extensive portfolio of measurement capabilities.

For facility managers, the cost of water damage goes beyond physical repairs. Water damage restoration may involve people or asset relocation, disruption of services, and a tarnished business reputation. Swift Sensors offers a solution aimed at preventing these unplanned emergency expenses.

"Our goal was simple: arm property managers with the tools to take swift and decisive action at the earliest hint of a problem," said Ray Almgren, CEO, Swift Sensors. "This early warning system shifts the focus from damage control to damage prevention, ensuring that facilities remain uncompromised and services remain uninterrupted."

Built to meet the quality demands of commercial industry including manufacturing plants, laboratories, office buildings, multiunit housing, airports, and schools, Swift Sensors sets the new standard for facilities monitoring, actionable analytics, compliance reporting, and asset protection.

5 Benefits of the Swift Sensors Water Detection System

1. Powerful Analytics. Cloud-based dashboard displays powerful analytics that inform actionable decisions and aid compliance and reporting processes.

2. Instant Alerts. Real-time email and text alerts empower managers to act quickly and minimize potential damages once an issue is detected.

3. Easy Installation. Wireless functionality, battery powered technology, and the “puck” form factor support a quick and simple setup.

4. Scalable Architecture. Flexible deployment capabilities support a single sensor, one site application to multisite enterprises with thousands of sensors.

5. Cost Effective Solution. Low-cost system provides ample return on investment when calculating the potential expenses incurred from water damage.

Jessica Lind, a property manager in Seattle, commented, "Swift Sensors’ system is a revelation. It has not only helped us avert potential crises but also reinforced trust among our tenants."

The Swift Sensors Wireless Water Detection System is a low-cost, high-impact solution that provides peace of mind, supports fiscal responsibility, and protects brand reputation.

For more information or to order this innovative technology, please visit or contact us at 512-256-7552.

About Swift Sensors:

Swift Sensors is a wireless IoT company specializing in low-cost cloud-based sensor solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System combines low-power wireless sensors with cloud-based monitoring, alerts, analytics and reporting to protect people, property, and processes for manufacturing, food service, facility management, lab, and pharmaceutical industries.