Swift Sensors Announces New On-Site Calibration Services for Clinical Labs, Pharmacies, and Medical Facilities

On-Site NIST-Certified Calibration Maintains Uptime for Temperature Monitoring Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Sensors, a leading provider of wireless monitoring solutions, is proud to announce its new on-site calibration services for medical, lab, blood bank, and pharmacy facilities. With these new services, Swift Sensors is providing even more value to customers using its temperature monitoring solutions by offering on-site calibration services that are fast, convenient, and affordable.

"We're excited to offer these new calibration services to our customers," said Ray Almgren, CEO of Swift Sensors. "We know that maintaining accurate temperature control is critical for these facilities, and we're committed to helping our customers ensure that their Swift Sensors systems are calibrated and working at optimal levels."

Swift Sensors' new on-site calibration services allow customers to receive calibration services without having to send their devices off-site, reducing the risk of downtime and loss of valuable data. The company's expert calibration technicians come directly to the customer's location, saving them time and money. Swift Sensors' calibration services are also ISO 17025 accredited, providing customers with the highest level of confidence in the accuracy of their monitoring systems.

Swift Sensors' temperature monitoring systems are designed to provide accurate and reliable temperature readings for a wide range of industries, including healthcare, food service, pharmaceuticals, and more. With its on-site calibration services, Swift Sensors is providing even greater peace of mind for customers who need to ensure that their temperature monitoring systems are working accurately and effectively.

For more information about Swift Sensors' on-site calibration services or its wireless monitoring solutions, visit the company's website at www.swiftsensors.com.

About Swift Sensors:

Swift Sensors is a cloud-based wireless IoT company providing a low-cost sensor solution for industrial and commercial applications. Its flagship product, the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System, combines low-power wireless sensors with cloud-based monitoring, notifications, analytics and reporting to monitor and protect equipment and processes for customers in manufacturing, food service, facility management, cold chain, transportation and agriculture. www.swiftsensors.com.